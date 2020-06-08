Only in Massachusetts was it a crime to hit a bucket of balls.
Until yesterday.
Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s “re-opening plan” began yesterday and, thankfully, driving ranges were added very, very, very late to the list of businesses, which include restaurants (outdoor only), day-care centers, retail stores, nail salons, etc. with restrictions.
Why weren’t driving ranges opened when golf course were? When you get that answer from Beacon Hill, please forward it to me.
Unfortunately for the driving range industry had to wait an extra month. It doesn’t have some high-priced, elbow-greased lobbyist roaming the State House corridors making pitches.
The estimated 66 driving range-only properties, almost all family-owned, were left in the lurch.
The state golf associations had enough on their plates in terms of ridiculous tee time restrictions, no bathroom use, no carts (that battle was later won), no restaurants and their own driving range/putting green issues to worry about our local driving ranges.
Yesterday, I traveled the 13 miles the separated our three family-owned driving ranges – Sarkisian Farms in Andover, Whiralway in Methuen and Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill – to see what happened.
The golfers, or at least those imitating golfers, came in droves.
“We needed this badly,” said Joanne Tremblay, 62, of Andover.
How badly?
She woke up and hit balls at the BMF Driving Range in North Reading, just over the Andover line on Route 28, before going to the dentist.
In the afternoon, not happy with her swing as her ladies golf league begins this week, she went to nearby Sarkisian’s to hit another bucket of balls.
“I was really surprised the driving ranges didn’t open when the courses did last month,” said Tremblay. “Social distancing is easy when you hit balls. I asked why the ranges weren’t open, but I never got an answer.”
Whirlaway Golf in Methuen was a little busier than a typical Monday afternoon.
A steady stream of golfers, all with their own clubs (a Baker rule), were hitting on the mats and on their all-grass tees.
“Honestly, I’ve been going to New Hampshire to hit balls,” said Edwin Githinji, of Methuen, who is part of a 36-man Kenyan group that plays in their own, organized tournaments, mostly in Massachusetts.
“I love this game,” said Githinji. “It’s just so challenging and hard to master. It’s nice to be able to be close and hit some balls.”
Whirlaway co-owner Dave Kazanjian, whose family has owned the driving range since 1931, which now includes a golf shop and running center, said they decided to lay low and wait for the Phase 2 re-opening without debate.
“It is what it is,” said Kazanjian. “It was tough. We got a ton of calls. But safety is important for our employees and patrons. Hopefully, this we have a great rest-of-the-summer.”
My last stop was to the Garrison Golf Center, which also has a 9-hole executive course, owned for 51 years by the Murphy family.
“It was tough because the phone has been ringing off the hook and we didn’t know what to say,” said co-owner Mary Murphy.
The customers yesterday sure did.
“It’s a relief to be back out playing,” said Mike Consoli, of Methuen, who hit a bucket of balls and some putts on the practice green. “I am playing with a bunch of my college buddies at Hilton Head (S.C.) in two weeks. And I hit the balls horrible today. I will be back soon. I have some work to do.”
June is the middle of the key months for driving range business, which starts big in April and May, before slowing down a bit in July and August.
“I was in Florida for three months and we played their the entire time,” said Skip Wilkins, 78, of Andover. “It hasn’t been easy. I’ve played some at our local courses, like Hickory Hill (Methuen) and Trull Brook (Tewksbury). But I missed hitting balls at the driving range.
“I understand the safety precautions,” said Wilkins. “I’m in that age group that is most affected by the virus. But golf is an outdoor sport. I don’t know what (Gov.) Baker was thinking. Hitting balls at the range is as safe as anything. I’m just happy to be back.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
