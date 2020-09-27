Five things to look for today when Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders:
1. A Sony day
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has gone out of his way, at least publicly, standing up for his starting running back. But time might be running out. The Patriots are going to be a power-running-based offense, at least it appears to be, if you want to play defense the way Belichick likes to play (ball-control, clock control, field position). Michel needs a 20-carry day while pushing 100 yards. Running backs have averaged about 5.0 yards per carry in two games versus the Raiders. It's Michel's opportunity to shine today.
2. Gilmore on Waller?
What are the Patriots going to do against one of the game's up-and-coming tight ends, Darren Waller? Here's one option: Stephon Gilmore. There is precedent for a top cornerback to cover a top tight end. Back in Game 3 of the 2018 season, the Jaguars tried Jalen Ramsey on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. It worked. Gronk was deemed useless as a receiver that day. Belichick rarely puts one guy on another guy for an entire game, but Gilmore might be called in for duty often.
3. Big day for Byrd?
One of the unsung heros in the loss to the Seahawks was new Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who had six receptions and 72 yards on Sunday night. While he didn't score, he showed some impressive separation on comeback patterns. He has elite, quick feet (see Julian Edelman), and could begin to play a bigger role on longer routes.
4. Pats defense is due
Lost in the shuffle of the "moral victory" last Sunday night was how bad the Patriots defense played. It was bad. Maybe it was the gameplan, to force the Seahawks to run the ball instead of pass, but it didn't work. The Patriots couldn't get the Seahawks off the field in many key situations, giving up easy first down gains. This had better change beginning today. Expect the defense to be more forceful and assertive with Derek Carr.
5. Who's No. 3?
Cam Newton and Juilan Edelman have played like All-Pros on offense. But that's not enough. The Patriots need that third, and possibly fourth guy, to make an elite play. Does that mean N'Keal Harry scoring a touchdown ... or two? Does it mean free agent J.J. Taylor making some plays in the run game? How about a tight end making more than two catches? The Patriots need more balance on offense or it will eventually catch up to them. Be on the lookout today for a player on offense to get more looks than normal.
