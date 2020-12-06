The New England Patriots are one the cusp of "possibly" being in the hunt for that seventh and final playoff spot.
Winning today and probably on Thursday, both in Los Angeles, is imperative.
Here are five things to watch closely if the Patriots do indeed beat the Chargers:
1. Harris breaks trend
A few weeks ago, I made a request to those in Canton, Ohio to initiate the making of his bust. Since then, Harris hasn't trended too well with consecutive games under 50 yards and 4.0 per carry.
True, defenses have adjusted even more than they did earlier in the season, realizing Cam Newton is not going to beat you with the home run ball. But if Harris going to be a very good back in this league, he needs to beat the defenses. This is a big game for Harris. Big. Looking for 20 carries and 100 yards, maybe a TD or two.
2. Cam Newton's legs
The Patriots quarterback has to, obviously, throw the ball better over this last month of the season. But it says here everything with him starts with his legs and creating havoc. That means first downs, maybe even a TD. Newton's legs help set up the pass, which is not his strength. Looking for a 75-yard game by Newton on the ground, setting a up big day for Pats.
3. Bentley consistency
One of the nice developments recently, especially last week, has been the play of third-year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. He made the two biggest play of the games last week, one at the goal line just before the half, and the other on 3rd-and-2, forcing a field goal that was missed late in the fourth quarter.
Bentley has been called a "leader" since his rookie year, but not enough on his resume to prove it. He is strong and very athletic, and his future here as the a go-to linebacker depends on a good month.
4. Defense wins ... The Patriots defense showed a bit of an attitude and possibly an identity the last few weeks. With Stephon Gilmore appearing to "buying in" the Patriots should keep the Chargers in 20-range. The Chargers rank third in the NFL in yards at 398.0, but only 16th in points at 25.2. That plays into the Patriots and Bill Belichick's philosophy.
5. Special teams being special
The Chargers rank near the bottom in almost every special teams category -- KO return (26th), punt return (28th), KO return def. (29th), punt return def. (30th). There should be big opportunities for the Patriots, which are "good," but not as good as they've been in previous seasons. In 2020 Pats rank 3rd in punt return, 9th in kickoff return and 5th on punt return def. and 16th on KO return defense. And remember, kicker Nick Folk, the only kicker in 2020 with two 50-yard field goals to win games. Sounds like a big advantage.
5a. Sony's return
While Sony Michel has been written off, I say "no way!" The Patriots running back had the best game of his career the last game he played, the last seven times he ran the ball he gained 113 yards against the Raiders. He showed a burst we had never seen. The problem was he hasn't been seen since. And back named Damien Harris took advantage of his opportunity. Expect Michel and Harris to share the duties, at least until there is some consistency with one or the other. This should be fun. And I predict a big game from Michel.
