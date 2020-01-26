This is a tough one for all of us. It's probably tougher for the 20-somethings who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter accident with eight other people including his daughter Gianna.
The NBA has rosters full of Kobe fans -- young men who were kids when he was winning championships with his imitation Michael Jordan jump shots. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan may have helped save the NBA, but they were yesterday’s news.
Why did it happen? Was it mechanical failure or human error?
“Why?” really isn’t the right question.
Several days ago a young rower from Holy Cross died in a car accident in Florida. You can’t and wouldn’t want to plan for those sad, tragic occurrences. But they happen. They will always happen, always when we least expect it.
On Saturday night, Kobe was congratulating LeBron James for passing him as the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
About 12 hours later, he was dead.
Unlike so many others with this kind of fame, Kobe seemed to be happy in retirement. He really moved on from basketball.
Finally, his family would get his undivided attention, and apparently it did.
You love those stories -- like Kobe taking Gianna, whom he coached, to WNBA games in Los Angeles. He was a dad being a dad.
I liked Kobe -- a lot.
He was a different cat. He was among the most confident people I’ve ever looked at, eye to eye, at a press conference.
While he had a Bill Belichick-like coach and control freak in Phil Jackson, Kobe always said what was on his mind.
He would criticize anyone who was worthy of it, teammate or opponent.
But what I most admired was that he was his own man. He didn’t have an army of yes-men just over his shoulder. He wasn’t afraid of anybody, including Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most imposing players ever to play in the NBA.
Both Kobe and Shaq assumed guilt in their eventually failing relationship as players (they'd put it behind them in recent years) trying to figure out dueling, alpha-male roles.
When Shaq left, Kobe won two more titles with a different cast.
If that’s not proving his mettle, not much is.
Kobe had an interesting life beyond his Hall of Fame credentials, which include five NBA titles, and his place as the NBA's fourth all-time leading scorer.
He'd followed his dad around the world, learned three foreign languages, loved soccer (he regularly attended the FIFA World Cup) and figured out a lot of this life stuff on his own.
A must-see is a four-year-old documentary about his life and career, “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” which goes behind the stats as it reveals the stories of his mentorships, allies and rivalries. This 83-minute film really explains who he was and where his crazy obsession with winning began.
While Kobe played the Celtics twice in the NBA Finals, splitting the titles (C’s won in 2008, Lakers in 2012), he was never the despised Laker that so many others have been.
Kobe will really be missed. We need more people, especially famous ones in the NBA, like him.
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. Email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
