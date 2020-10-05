Bill O’Brien wanted total control of football operations with the Houston Texans. And he eventually got it after the playoffs ended in January of 2020.
So when his Houston Texans team lost four straight games to open the season, all but ending any hopes of a playoff run, there was only one person to blame.
The former Andover resident was fired by the Texans owner on Monday less than 24 hours after the loss to the previously winless Minnesota Vikings.
While O’Brien’s record wasn’t great, through this 100th regular season game his Texans won 52 of them. The Texans were 2-4 in playoff games under O'Brien.
But over his seven seasons, O’Briens’ teams won four division titles, finishing 11-5 in 2018 and 10-6 in 2019.
O’Brien and the Texans had a tough foe at the top of their conference for most of his time there – the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.
In fact, it was Belichick that helped revive his coaching career, bringing him on a special offensive assistant in 2007 after leaving a Duke University program that finished 1-10 and 0-11 in the previous two years.
O’Brien worked his way up to wide receivers coach and then offensive coordinator when Josh McDaniels left to coach the Denver Broncos.
The Patriots returned the Super Bowl in 2011 with O’Brien calling the plays, but he had already decided to leave immediately following the game to revive the Penn State football program.
He helped bring respect back to the program, finishing 8-5 and 7-4, before being offered the head coaching position with the Houston Texans.
He took over a Texans team that finished 2-14 in 2003.
The beginning of the end may have been last January when the in the AFC Divisional round, the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Texans collapsed like an accordion almost instantly, as the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, scored four second quarter touchdowns to take the lead before halftime.
There were two calls that were termed “questionable” in that first half, when O’Brien decided to go for a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs 13 yard line, and later a fake punt which was stopped.
The Texans, looking like a possible Super Bowl championship threat, instead ended up losing to the Chiefs, 51-31.
The offseason wasn’t much better as the Texans as their best player, DeAndre Hopkins, demanded a new contract. With O’Brien expecting to “break the bank” for quarterback DeShaun Watson, Hopkins demands were deemed too high.
The Texans dealt Hopkins, arguably their best player, to Arizona for essentially a second round pick.
O’Brien expected the reaction he got, which put more pressure on the 2020 season.
The Texans opened the season against Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, arguably the three top teams in the AFC preseason power rankings.
And then in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings, another team expected to be a playoff team in January.
While they were all regarded as tough opponents, the Texans frustratingly trailed in every game, most of the time by two scores.
Ironically, the Texans made a nice comeback on Sunday against the Vikings, trailing 31-23, and 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute. But they couldn’t score, with the game ending on an incomplete pass in the end zone that went to video review.
Ironically, one of O'Brien's best games was a playoff loss to the Patriots in January of 2017 when the big underdog Texans had Brock Osweiler at quarterback. The Texans were within one score of the Patriots in the fourth quarter, before losing 34-18. The Patriots ended up beating Atlanta in the Super Bowl.
O'Brien attended St. John's Prep and Brown University. His childhood friend from Andover, John Perry, joined him on the staff in Houston.
O’Brien and his wife Colleen were noted for their philanthropy in the Houston area. They have two sons, Jack, who is severely disabled with a brain disorder, and Michael, a noted baseball player entering high school.
The couple have home on Cape Cod.
The Texans named former Patriots defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel as the interim head coach the rest of the season. He was the DC for the Texans. Crennel has had two other head coaching stints in Cleveland and Kansas City.
