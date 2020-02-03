Three quick thoughts on a decent Super Bowl:
1. Pre-halftime show was key
The half-time show got a lot of play on Monday morning talk shows – Shakira especially – but it was before the half that was more vital to the final result.
The 49ers decided to basically “take a knee” on the last drive before the half. Instead of having about 1:45 to muster a drive, using timeouts, the 49ers decided a 10-10 tie was good enough.
I can understand his thinking. Shanahan didn’t want to go 3-and-out and give the ball back to the best quarterback in the world, Patrick Mahomes.
But you don’t win big games, i.e. Super Bowls, playing scared. You don’t.
TV cameras showed general manager John Lynch wanting a timeout before the Chiefs punted the ball. Then he looked puzzled as to why the clock ran.
Why was that wrong?
The message to your team is Jimmy Garoppolo is not good enough to move us into field goal range. The message to your team is we are scared of Mahomes.
Both are legit concerns. But both are wrong. This isn’t the time to not-to-lose.
2. 49ers in for tough ‘20
There is one thing you can count on, based on the last quarter-century of Super Bowl history: The team that loses struggles mightily the next season.
Then, when you add in the way team loses, blowing a late lead, the fall is oftentimes even harder.
Of course there is a caveat to this theory. The Patriots lost a heart-breaker to the “Philly Philly” Eagles, controversially without Malcolm Butler, and returned to win last year over the Rams.
Sure, the silver lining is that San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl. It’s hard. But reality says the 49ers will need more than a year to get over this loss to the Chiefs.
Everybody is questioned, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the head coach, Kyle Shanahan, for decision-making and the inability to move the ball when it mattered most.
3. Mahomes took his time
The Chiefs quarterback made mistakes in the Super Bowl. His two interceptions were bad plays and even worse, bad decisions.
But a guy named Tom Brady, over the last three Super Bowls, threw four interceptions.
One was in red zone against Seattle. Another was a Pick-6 against Atlanta. And the other killed a great opening drive against the Rams.
But guess what? Brady rendered those useless by trumping those with even better plays in the clutch.
On 3rd and 15, with 7:15 remaining in the game and 49ers leading 20-10, Mahomes 44-yard bomb, while on the run, to Tyreek Hill trumped every mistake.
A few plays later the score was 49ers 20, Chiefs 17. Yup, it was over.
Like Brady, Mahomes is fearless.
You know what happens? Your teammates feed off that and believe they are going to win, no matter what the deficit is.
Mahomes needs to do this for another decade-plus. Maybe it will be three or four Super Bowls, but I believe he can get “there” to Brady territory.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
