TAMPA, Fla. – When Ron Roenicke was announced as the Boston Red Sox new manager on Feb. 11, the franchise’s Baseball Operation President Chaim Bloom noted, respectfully, that he was the “interim” manager.
We get it. A lot was going on back then with the investigation after Alex Cora’s dismissal, the Red Sox impending sign stealing investigation and what to do with Mookie Betts.
After news this morning from the Red Sox dugout at George Steinbrenner around 11 a.m., via Roenicke, it might be time to officially call 2020 and “interim” season, really bridge year, albeit an expensive one at $180 million.
Red Sox ace – when healthy – Chris Sale walked into the jetBlue Park complex in Fort Myers on Monday morning saying he had elbow soreness after throwing only 15 pitches during a live batting practice on Sunday.
Boom.
“(Sale) was doing really well,” said Roenicke. “When he had the flu and the slight pneumonia after that, it set him back, but it wasn’t like we would have to start all new again.
“It’s always concerning when you have some history there,” said Roenicke. “Nice way to start out, huh.”
The 2020 season was going to be a challenge, Sale or no Sale. The back of the rotation is unproven and they’ve already talked about plans for a game with all relievers. And that was last week.
The New York Yankees got their bad news from their starting staff last week, that Severino would miss the entire season after Tommy John surgery.
That’s a loss. But’s not Sale, who was expected to be at or near the top of the rotation.
And the Yankees have reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ as a very good top three, bordering on elite. The rest, 4th and 5th starters, for now is up for discussion with Jordan Montgomery and Jonathan Loaisiga.
The Tampa Bay Rays are again, dangerous, a year better and more equipped for a run in October after winning an amazing 96 games a year ago.
Basically, the Red Sox were going to be playing uphill most of the season, nearly as good offensively as they were a year ago, maybe making a run at an AL Wild Card.
Remember, the top of the Red Sox rotation, Eduardo Rodriguez, won’t have the support system he had with Sale and David Price, and Nathan Eovaldi, as dominant as he has looked, is a coin flip.
That’s where the mismanagement, before Chaim Bloom arrived, comes in.
There’s no “kid” anywhere on the Red Sox minor league landscape who can crack the top three. Not even close.
Remember the words from sage Carl Yastrzemski, the guy who knows everything you need to know about hitting with legendary stats to prove it.
He said, “It all comes down to starting pitching. Everything falls into place after that.”
As for Sale’s future? Wow.
The possible excuse for last year’s arm issues with Sale was the World Series extended the season a full month and remember, he was on the mound for the last out.
That’s not applicable here. Sale has not thrown a pitch since Aug. 13, 2019.
This is serious.
And remember, in New England it is championships or bust.
Hate to say it three weeks until it really matters. A lot could happen. But, wait ‘til next …
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
