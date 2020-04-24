Memo to Governors Charlie Baker and Chris Sununu:
It’s time.
Both of your administrations issued similar stay-at-home orders, the most recent extended to Mon., May 4.
Gov. Baker recently ruled Mass. public schools will not be open the rest of the school year, which means no high school athletics, too.
But this request is different, about our local public and private golf courses – Please open them.
While the “wave” of caution is wafting stronger than ever, particularly with the recent statistics about the virus locally and nationally, this is different.
This, our golf courses, can be a controlled environment. This can also be considered an “essential” activity.
As of today, 37 states have opened golf courses, including Connecticut and Rhode Island (residents only), with restrictions in terms of social distancing, credit card pay-by-phone, one-person per cart, flag isn’t touched and stays in the hole, etc.
As crazy as this sounds, this is not about golf.
This is about what’s right, what we can handle, and giving people some credit.
What golf does do is it gets people out of the house and outdoors, even walking. It also gets competitive juices flowing, which is mentally welcome.
If you have driven by any golf courses the last few weeks you probably noticed something. They are gorgeous.
Last week, Bradford Country Club owner Kevin Murphy took it a step further, “Most courses have never been in better shape.”
The reason is superintendents and their staffs are considered essential workers, as courses need daily care and cropping to remain viable.
Though, because of financial woes, many courses have had to lay off or furlough members of their staffs.
A fellow from Massachusetts, Joe Marin, of Franklin, started a petition a month ago on Change.org to “gauge” the interest in state residents to have courses open.
As of noon on Friday, 27,216 people signed Marin’s petition to open golf courses on May 4.
“Listen, I applaud Gov. Baker. I believe he’s done a great job [during the virus],” said Marin. “We just hope he does the right thing. We can do this with guidelines in place.”
The financial-damage-it-is-doing argument is a no-brainer, with several local and private courses hurting. But that alone isn’t enough because it could be noted in almost every area of our economy outside of grocery stores is in dire straits.
Maine is expected to open its courses on May 1, but is still conjecture until it is finalizes.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Empire State Development, the state authority in charge of determining essential and nonessential businesses, has opened the door for golf courses opening Fri., April 24, with restrictions and final approval from the cities and towns.
It’s way of allowing locals to make the final decision.
That might be a good idea in Massachusetts, too. Let the citizens decide.
Realizing this request isn't good optics right now around here, with Massachusetts ranking among in the top three in terms those contracting or dying from the virus.
But bringing back golf can be a beacon of hope. Maybe parks and beaches could be open, too, with tough, enforceable restrictions.
We can do this.
We need some good news. We need some hope that the curve is flattening, that we can flatten the curve and be given a little, just a little leeway.
Golf season began a month ago, before being government-enforced shutdown.
Here’s hoping it returns soon.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
