FOXBORO -- It was too good to be true.
Antonio Brown, unable to complete a paragraph of thoughts without checking out how many “likes” his last five or so posts have received, couldn’t help himself.
After two weeks basically in handcuffs, acquiescing to The Patriot Way, Brown’s fingers exploded via text.
He went after the woman who charged he made unwanted sexual advances in a Sports Illustrated story.
He texted her and others pictures of her with children. He promised a private investigation into her family.
Which brings us back to the original premise … He couldn’t control himself any longer.
And now we are back to Square 1, when the New England Patriots, not only shockingly announced they had signed the most productive wide receiver in the NFL, but they guaranteed him $9 million out of a possible $15 million.
Why?
Well, they probably didn’t need him with the wide receiving corp appearing to come together.
Then why?
Here’s my best answer: Because they could.
Bill Belichick is really the only person in pro football – maybe Nick Saban in college football would be the other – who could handle this incredibly immature personality.
With help from Tom Brady, of course.
Remember, when Dennis Rodman was traded from San Antonio to the Chicago Bulls? The key guy there was not the coach, but really Michael Jordan. Rodman had to answer to Jordan.
For nearly two weeks, it appeared to be working. Brown wasn’t posting on Instragram fives time a day, with fake “Praise God” proclamations or bragging about his number of followers.
His play in Miami last week showed signs that his Brady-Brown duo could be legendary once they get on the same page.
But these texts, whether “intimidating” or not are as stupid as stupid can be.
The Patriots saw the story in Sports Illustrated. They, with the NFL’s probable guidance, didn’t suspend him for the time being.
Belichick appears to have led the way here with Brown. But as the Patriots deal with another day of distractions and disparaging dissent from around the country, Bob Kraft is now on the clock.
Brown has more to lose than the Patriots. He loses money, the “clean slate” and the chance to maybe play football in 2019.
I’m not sure there is enough here, as in “probable cause” to suspend or release Brown. Maybe.
But in terms of Brown’s “Stupidity Index,” the Patriots have some options. And most of them for Brown are not good.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
