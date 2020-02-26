North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. High 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.