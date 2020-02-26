You want tough? Try doing what I just did.
Let me put it this way: I have six children, and I was given the task of choosing the one I loved most. Then, after more pondering, ranking the next five in order.
Championships are like children. They all have different personalities, yet all are loved. (Well, at least most are or should be.)
Our Boston pro sports franchises won six titles over the last decade. In order they were the: 2011 Bruins, 2013 Red Sox, 2014 Patriots, 2016 Patriots, 2018 Red Sox and, last but not least, 2018 Patriots.
The Bruins deserve some extra credit here, too, having played for three Stanley Cups, winning one. At one point in each series it appeared they would win the final prize, losing tough games (Game 6 in 2013, Game 7 in 2019).
From last to first, here are my rankings:
No. 6
2018 Patriots beat Rams
Ho-hum. The game was boring for most of the audience but it was a Bill Belichick classic — ball-control, own the line of scrimmage, defense, defense and more defense.
The reason why this is last is because it wasn’t a necessity in terms of legacy, other than the fact it put the Patriots in a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Super Bowl titles (6).
Tom Brady’s big game was the AFC title game two weeks before, with Julian Edelman nabbing MVP honors that probably deserved to go to Belichick and his defense.
Anyway, a satisfying championship.
No. 5
2013 Red Sox over Cardinals
This is tough. A year after the Boston Marathon bombing, this underrated Red Sox team – remember The Beards? – miraculously got by a much better Detroit Tigers team before dismantling a good St. Louis Cardinals team.
David Ortiz was a monster. The Sox were four outs from trailing the series 2-0 at Fenway Park in Game 2 when he saved the team with a grand slam to tie it in the eighth inning, before winning it in the ninth (7-6).
Ortiz then went 11 for 16 (.688), with eight walks, en route to the World Series MVP, as the Sox rolled to a 4-2 series win.
No. 4
2018 Red Sox over Dodgers
The most recent title finds its place in the fourth spot despite being probably the greatest Red Sox season, maybe ever. The fact that it was the fourth Red Sox title in modern times probably makes it lose a little luster (in my eyes).
It was special in a lot of ways, as the Sox were the best team in baseball from start (17-2 through 19 games) to finish. They never lost more than three consecutive games — itself a remarkable achievement.
They won 108 in the regular season and were 11-3 in the post-season, including a 7-1 record in road games.
It was a magical season, with David Price having the greatest postseason run of his career and a guy named Steven Pearce copping MVP honors in the series (4-1) win.
No. 3
2016 Patriots over Falcons
Are you starting to realize how difficult this is?
The Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit, late in the third quarter, to win the first-ever overtime Super Bowl, 34-8, and yet I rank this third.
This was after a ho-hum playoff run over Houston (34-16) and Pittsburgh (36-17), which maybe is why it is where it is.
The game wasn’t really a great game. The Falcons dominated on both sides of the ball, appearing ready to humiliate the Patriots in a Super Bowl for the first time. But the Patriots, behind Belichick and Brady, never lost their poise and patiently got back in the game in the final minutes.
The Falcons’ stupidity — not going for a field goal to make it a two-score game in the final minutes — aided the cause.
No. 2
2011 Bruins over the Canucks
What a great series. What a great run. What a great … well, everything.
This Stanley Cup win was huge for several reasons, especially due to the fact it had been 39 years since the last Cup win for the Bruins. But the way this team won was special, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the opening series against the Canadiens, before winning in seven games.
In fact, the Bruins won three, seven-game series, including the last game of the Finals, in Vancouver, for the Stanley Cup.
Two months of pure heart, energy and enjoyment, with a 1-0 win, with no penalties called, over Tampa Bay, in Game 7, was a highlight for me.
The only thing keeping this from the top spot was the sport.
Football is No. 1 right now.
No. 1
2014 Patriots over Seahawks
This was not only the most stressful playoff run over the last two decades, it ended up being worth it in the end.
The Patriots needed knowledge of some off-beat rules (lining up eligible and ineligible receivers on the line of scrimmage) and a trick play of trick plays (double pass from Brady to Edelman to Danny Amendola) to overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the second half against the Ravens. Then, a week later, an easy blowout win over the Colts (45-7), turned into the “Deflategate” controversy heading to the Super Bowl.
Then came the Super Bowl. Wow. What a game, start to finish.
The Patriots appeared to have control against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, before falling behind by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Another Brady comeback, with Edelman a key cog, led to a lead before one of the great endings in Super Bowl history.
The Seahawks, second and goal from the 1 yard line, in the final seconds, decided to “trick” the Patriots with a pass. It tricked no one, including an unknown, undrafted rookie free agent named Malcolm Butler.
This victory was huge. It had been a decade since the last Patriots Super Bowl victory, after two losses to the Giants (2007 and 2011). Basically, the Patriots greatness was being questioned.
This ended the questions.
