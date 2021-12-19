Trevor Lawrence wins this week?

Bill Burt says Trevor Lawrence will lead the Jaguars over Houston in the first game after coach Urban Meyer was fired.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 38, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Blowout City

JACKSONVILLE 31, Houston 24 ... Post-Urban bump

Tennessee 20, PITTSBURGH 17 ... Last second FG

MIAMI 30, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Too late for ‘Fins

Arizona 26, DETROIT 23 ... Will be close

BUFFALO 31, Carolina 17 ... Bills finally in blowout

Cincinnati 27, DENVER 24 ... Last time on Bengals

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Atlanta 17 .. Physically manhandled

Green Bay 30, BALTIMORE 24 ... Not as easy as you think

TAMPA BAY 30, New Orleans 20 ... Bucs better team

Monday Night

L.V. Raiders 23, CLEVELAND 20 ... Two struggling franchises

Minnesota 27, CHICAGO 20 ... Bears in deep trouble

Tuesday Night

L.A. RAMS 31, Seattle 24 ... Rams must, must win

PHILADELPHIA 26, Washington 13 ... Any day of week, Eagles win

Last week: 9-4

Season: 112-67-1

Note: Burt chose Patriots on Saturday night

