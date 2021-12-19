Sunday’s Games
Dallas 38, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Blowout City
JACKSONVILLE 31, Houston 24 ... Post-Urban bump
Tennessee 20, PITTSBURGH 17 ... Last second FG
MIAMI 30, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Too late for ‘Fins
Arizona 26, DETROIT 23 ... Will be close
BUFFALO 31, Carolina 17 ... Bills finally in blowout
Cincinnati 27, DENVER 24 ... Last time on Bengals
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Atlanta 17 .. Physically manhandled
Green Bay 30, BALTIMORE 24 ... Not as easy as you think
TAMPA BAY 30, New Orleans 20 ... Bucs better team
Monday Night
L.V. Raiders 23, CLEVELAND 20 ... Two struggling franchises
Minnesota 27, CHICAGO 20 ... Bears in deep trouble
Tuesday Night
L.A. RAMS 31, Seattle 24 ... Rams must, must win
PHILADELPHIA 26, Washington 13 ... Any day of week, Eagles win
Last week: 9-4
Season: 112-67-1
Note: Burt chose Patriots on Saturday night
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.