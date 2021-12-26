Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 23, Buffalo 19 ... Game of the year
ATLANTA 26, Detroit 23 ... Can’t pick Lions
L.A. Rams 31, MINNESOTA 23 ... Can’t pick Vikings
N.Y. JETS 24, Jacksonville 20 ... Won’t be easy
PHILADELPHIA 30, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Are Eagles good?
Tampa Bay 34, CAROLINA 16 ... QB issues too much
L.A. Chargers 31, HOUSTON 26 ... Texans fighting to finish
SEATTLE 30, Chicago 23 ... Dislike both teams
KANSAS CITY 35, Pittsburgh 34 ... Wild finish
L.V. RAIDERS 30, Denver 20 ... Broncos blew season
DALLAS 38, Washington 27 ... Close ‘til last quarter
Monday night
NEW ORLEANS 21, Miami 20 ... Tough seeing Tua pull it off
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 122-72-1
NOTE: Burt picked Green Bay, Arizona on Saturday night.
