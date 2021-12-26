Saints Jets Football

New York Jets’ Bryce Hall, left, tries to tackle New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara two weeks ago. Bill Burt says the Saints will beat the Dolphins in their big Monday night matchup in New Orleans.

 Bill Kostroun/AP photos

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 23, Buffalo 19 ... Game of the year

ATLANTA 26, Detroit 23 ... Can’t pick Lions

L.A. Rams 31, MINNESOTA 23 ... Can’t pick Vikings

N.Y. JETS 24, Jacksonville 20 ... Won’t be easy

PHILADELPHIA 30, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Are Eagles good?

Tampa Bay 34, CAROLINA 16 ... QB issues too much

L.A. Chargers 31, HOUSTON 26 ... Texans fighting to finish

SEATTLE 30, Chicago 23 ... Dislike both teams

KANSAS CITY 35, Pittsburgh 34 ... Wild finish

L.V. RAIDERS 30, Denver 20 ... Broncos blew season

DALLAS 38, Washington 27 ... Close ‘til last quarter

Monday night

NEW ORLEANS 21, Miami 20 ... Tough seeing Tua pull it off

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 122-72-1

NOTE: Burt picked Green Bay, Arizona on Saturday night.

