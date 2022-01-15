Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) before the Super Bowl XL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. The Steelers are hoping to send Roethlisberger out the way Roethlisberger and company sent out Bettis in the 2005 playoffs, with a Super Bowl win. The seventh-seeded Steelers open the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at AFC West champion Kansas City.