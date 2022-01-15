Saturday's games
Cincinnati 27, L.V. Raiders 20
There will be a little rust coming out of Cincinnati but it won't be enough to slow down the Bengals playoff opener against the Raiders. The Bengals should be at full-strength with all-systems go on offense. It won't be easy. The Raiders have a little mo-jo going on on with a nice finish to the season, but the Bengals with Joe Burrow are better.
Buffalo 19, New England 16
The Patriots will not be pushovers and they won't be great. But they will hang around against the Bills, which seem to have figured out, led by Josh Allen, to get control the game and put it in Mac Jones hands in the fourth quarter. The last time he was in Buffalo, he threw it three times. I believe he'll throw it three times in the first series. Patriots defense holds the key here and they haven't gotten it done the last month.
Sunday's games
Tampa Bay 38, Philadelphia 13
This will be a blowout. The Eagles are not a playoff team in any way, shape or form. I believe that's more a factor on this day, then the Bucanneers looking great. Tom Brady owns inferior teams when it matters. The Bucs win easily, but this is more about the Eagles, who are 0-6 against playoff teams in 2021.
San Francisco 34, Dallas 31
The Cowboys are more talented. In fact, they might be the most talented team in the NFL. But the 49ers are tougher and ready for a tough playoff opener. The 49ers can play with the explosive Cowboys on both sides of the ball, and I believe in the end, the 49ers will outscore the Cowboys. I'd take Dak Prescott over Jimmy Garappolo, but the 49ers are more consistent.
Kansas City 23, Pittsburgh 20
Do you believe in miracles? This could happen. It really could. The Steelers will go down fighting, playing their ugly AFC North style football and slow the game down enough to stay with the Chiefs. I don't think they have the firepower, in the end, but their defense is good enough to both Patrick Mahomes.
Monday night
L.A. Rams 30, Arizona 23
The Rams are the better team, but that doesn't always matter the second week of January. It will matter now as the Cardinals peetered out after a red-hot start to season as a No. 1 seed. Kyler Murray is good, but doesn't seem to be great. And he needs to be great to advance one or even two rounds. The talented Rams win ugly here.
