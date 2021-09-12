Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 16, Miami 12 … Won’t be easy
ATLANTA 23, Philadelphia 16 … Matt Ryan the reason
BUFFALO 31, Pittsburgh 20 … Super Bowl run starts today
CAROLINA 27, N.Y. Jets 13 … Zach a few weeks away
CINCINNATI 33, Minnesota 24 … Off Vikings bandwagon
San Francisco 38, DETROIT 13 … Jimmy G goes off
Jacksonville 23, HOUSTON 17 … QB Lawrence real deal
Seattle 30, INDIANAPOLIS 24 … Not sold on Wentz yet
TENNESSEE 33, Arizona 30 … Game of the day
L.A. Chargers 27, WASHINGTON 24 … QB Herbert real deal
KANSAS CITY 34, Cleveland 28 … Another game of day
Green Bay 26, NEW ORLEANS 24 … Want to pick Saints
N.Y. GIANTS 24, Denver 20 … Giants slightly better
L.A. RAMS 31, Chicago 13 … Bloodbath in L.A.
Monday night
L.V. RAIDERS 30, Baltimore 20 … Ravens tough time scoring
Home teams in CAPS
