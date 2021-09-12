Browns Falcons Football

Bill Burt believes Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be the difference in their opener against the Eagles on Sunday.

 Brynn Anderson — staff, AP

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 16, Miami 12 … Won’t be easy

ATLANTA 23, Philadelphia 16 … Matt Ryan the reason

BUFFALO 31, Pittsburgh 20 … Super Bowl run starts today

CAROLINA 27, N.Y. Jets 13 … Zach a few weeks away

CINCINNATI 33, Minnesota 24 … Off Vikings bandwagon

San Francisco 38, DETROIT 13 … Jimmy G goes off

Jacksonville 23, HOUSTON 17 … QB Lawrence real deal

Seattle 30, INDIANAPOLIS 24 … Not sold on Wentz yet

TENNESSEE 33, Arizona 30 … Game of the day

L.A. Chargers 27, WASHINGTON 24 … QB Herbert real deal

KANSAS CITY 34, Cleveland 28 … Another game of day

Green Bay 26, NEW ORLEANS 24 … Want to pick Saints

N.Y. GIANTS 24, Denver 20 … Giants slightly better

L.A. RAMS 31, Chicago 13 … Bloodbath in L.A.

Monday night

L.V. RAIDERS 30, Baltimore 20 … Ravens tough time scoring

Home teams in CAPS

