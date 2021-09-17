Seahawks lose on Sunday?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson waves to fans as he leaves the field following a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. Bill Burt says that excitement will be short-lived as Titans will go to Seattle and beat them on Sunday in Week 2.

 Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press

Sunday's games

New England 27, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Pats win all 3 phases

PITTSBURGH 26, L.V. Raiders 23 ... Never easy for Steelers

Cincinnati 23, CHICAGO 20 ... Justin Fields time coming

CLEVELAND 38, Houston 17 ... Browns are good

L.A. Rams 26, INDIANAPOLIS 24 ... Fight to finish

Buffalo 24, MIAMI 20 ... Bills play desperate

San Francisco 31, PHILADELPHIA 20 ... Philly tough to figure

New Orleans 30, CAROLINA 27 ... Final seconds

Denver 29, JACKSONVILLE 27 ... Meyer denies he's leaving

ARIZONA 38, Minnesota 20 ... Two teams passing in night

TAMPA BAY 41, Atlanta 16 ... No chance

L.A. CHARGERS 33, Dallas 27 ... Chargers a bit better

Tennessee 27, SEATTLE 24 ... Game of the day

Kansas City 33, BALTIMORE 27 ... Mahomes > Jackson

Monday night

GREEN BAY 41, Detroit 10 ... World order back in NFC North

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-7

Season: 8-7

