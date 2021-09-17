Sunday's games
New England 27, N.Y. JETS 13 ... Pats win all 3 phases
PITTSBURGH 26, L.V. Raiders 23 ... Never easy for Steelers
Cincinnati 23, CHICAGO 20 ... Justin Fields time coming
CLEVELAND 38, Houston 17 ... Browns are good
L.A. Rams 26, INDIANAPOLIS 24 ... Fight to finish
Buffalo 24, MIAMI 20 ... Bills play desperate
San Francisco 31, PHILADELPHIA 20 ... Philly tough to figure
New Orleans 30, CAROLINA 27 ... Final seconds
Denver 29, JACKSONVILLE 27 ... Meyer denies he's leaving
ARIZONA 38, Minnesota 20 ... Two teams passing in night
TAMPA BAY 41, Atlanta 16 ... No chance
L.A. CHARGERS 33, Dallas 27 ... Chargers a bit better
Tennessee 27, SEATTLE 24 ... Game of the day
Kansas City 33, BALTIMORE 27 ... Mahomes > Jackson
Monday night
GREEN BAY 41, Detroit 10 ... World order back in NFC North
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-7
Season: 8-7
