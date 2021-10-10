Sunday’s games
New England 26, HOUSTON 23 ... OL problems in NE
N.Y. Jets 23, ATLANTA 20 ... Great game in London
CAROLINA 31, Philadelphia 27 ... Eagles fight here
TAMPA BAY 30, Miami 13 ... Fins can’t score
WASHINGTON 24, New Orleans 23 ... Barely
Tennessee 31, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Trouble in Jags-ville
MINNESOTA 24, Detroit 20 ... Dogfight and close
PITTSBURGH 31, Denver 20 ... Big game from Big Ben
Green Bay 26, CINCINNATI 23 ... I don’t have guts
L.V. RAIDERS 27, Chicago 16 ... Big game for Raiders
Cleveland 28, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Browns are legit
DALLAS 26, N.Y. Giants 24 ... Not all-in on ‘Boys yet
ARIZONA 30, San Francisco 20 ... Cards stay undefeated
Buffalo 23, KANSAS CITY 20 ... Not an upset
Monday night
BALTIMORE 30, Indianapolis 26 ... Nothing’s easy for Ravens
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-6
Season: 37-23
