Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, runs past Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell last week in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bill Burt says the Bills will travel to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs in Week 5.

Sunday’s games

New England 26, HOUSTON 23 ... OL problems in NE

N.Y. Jets 23, ATLANTA 20 ... Great game in London

CAROLINA 31, Philadelphia 27 ... Eagles fight here

TAMPA BAY 30, Miami 13 ... Fins can’t score

WASHINGTON 24, New Orleans 23 ... Barely

Tennessee 31, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Trouble in Jags-ville

MINNESOTA 24, Detroit 20 ... Dogfight and close

PITTSBURGH 31, Denver 20 ... Big game from Big Ben

Green Bay 26, CINCINNATI 23 ... I don’t have guts

L.V. RAIDERS 27, Chicago 16 ... Big game for Raiders

Cleveland 28, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Browns are legit

DALLAS 26, N.Y. Giants 24 ... Not all-in on ‘Boys yet

ARIZONA 30, San Francisco 20 ... Cards stay undefeated

Buffalo 23, KANSAS CITY 20 ... Not an upset

Monday night

BALTIMORE 30, Indianapolis 26 ... Nothing’s easy for Ravens

Last week: 9-6

Season: 37-23

