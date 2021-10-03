Brady vs Belichick Football

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a practice in 2018.

 Steven Senne — staff, AP

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 20, Tampa Bay 16 … Yup!

DALLAS 30, Carolina 26 … Panthers can’t go 4-0

Cleveland 23, MINNESOTA 20 … Will be close

CHICAGO 23, Detroit 19 … Won’t be easy

BUFFALO 41, Houston 20 … Bills officially back

MIAMI 20, Indianapolis 17 … Flip a coin here

Kansas City 31, PHILADELPHIA 17 … KC can’t fall to 1-3

NEW ORLEANS 24, N.Y. Giants 20 … Jobs on line already

Tennessee 26, N.Y. JETS 23 … Titans pull out close one

Washington 30, ATLANTA 26 … WFT is better

L.A. RAMS 27, Arizona 20 … Rams ‘D’ is key

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Seattle 24 … Seahawks in trouble

Baltimore 26, DENVER 24 … Last second FG, again?

GREEN BAY 33, Pittsburgh 24 … Steelers in trouble

Monday night

L.A. CHARGERS 34, L.V. Raiders 27 … LAC finds its mojo

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 28-17

