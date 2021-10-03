Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 20, Tampa Bay 16 … Yup!
DALLAS 30, Carolina 26 … Panthers can’t go 4-0
Cleveland 23, MINNESOTA 20 … Will be close
CHICAGO 23, Detroit 19 … Won’t be easy
BUFFALO 41, Houston 20 … Bills officially back
MIAMI 20, Indianapolis 17 … Flip a coin here
Kansas City 31, PHILADELPHIA 17 … KC can’t fall to 1-3
NEW ORLEANS 24, N.Y. Giants 20 … Jobs on line already
Tennessee 26, N.Y. JETS 23 … Titans pull out close one
Washington 30, ATLANTA 26 … WFT is better
L.A. RAMS 27, Arizona 20 … Rams ‘D’ is key
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Seattle 24 … Seahawks in trouble
Baltimore 26, DENVER 24 … Last second FG, again?
GREEN BAY 33, Pittsburgh 24 … Steelers in trouble
Monday night
L.A. CHARGERS 34, L.V. Raiders 27 … LAC finds its mojo
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 28-17
