Sunday's games
New England 23, MIAMI 17 ... Finally beats Tua!
Baltimore 31, N.Y. JETS 16 ... Same. Old. Jets.
New Orleans 23, ATLANTA 20 ... Two bad QBs
CAROLINA 19, Cleveland 17 ... Baker barely wins
CINCINNATI 27, Pittsburgh 20 ... Cincy will win
San Francisco 24, CHICAGO 20 ... Closer than you think
DETROIT 26, Philadelphia 20 ... Lions better win or else
Indianapolis 33, HOUSTON 27 ... Matty Ice plays big
WASHINGTON 24, Jacksonville 21 ... Almost picked Jags
Kansas City 34, ARIZONA 33 ... Wild game here
L.A. CHARGERS 24, L.V. Raiders 23 ... Great game
MINNESOTA 27, Green Bay 24 ... Yup. Upset.
TENNESSEE 24, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Closer than you think
Tampa Bay 38, DALLAS 35 ... Sunday night classic
Monday night
Denver 35, SEATTLE 17 ... Wilson goes off
Home teams in CAPS
Week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
