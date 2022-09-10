49ers Vikings Football

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, left, talks with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a preseason NFL football game. Bill Burt says Cousins and Vikings will upset the Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Abbie Parr - staff, AP

Sunday's games

New England 23, MIAMI 17 ... Finally beats Tua!

Baltimore 31, N.Y. JETS 16 ... Same. Old. Jets.

New Orleans 23, ATLANTA 20 ... Two bad QBs

CAROLINA 19, Cleveland 17 ... Baker barely wins

CINCINNATI 27, Pittsburgh 20 ... Cincy will win

San Francisco 24, CHICAGO 20 ... Closer than you think

DETROIT 26, Philadelphia 20 ... Lions better win or else

Indianapolis 33, HOUSTON 27 ... Matty Ice plays big

WASHINGTON 24, Jacksonville 21 ... Almost picked Jags

Kansas City 34, ARIZONA 33 ... Wild game here

L.A. CHARGERS 24, L.V. Raiders 23 ... Great game

MINNESOTA 27, Green Bay 24 ... Yup. Upset.

TENNESSEE 24, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Closer than you think

Tampa Bay 38, DALLAS 35 ... Sunday night classic

Monday night

Denver 35, SEATTLE 17 ... Wilson goes off

Home teams in CAPS

Week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

