Bill Burt says it's about time -- as in this week -- that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes over a big game and wins. Burt says the Broncos will upset the Titans on Sunday.

Sunday's games

TAMPA BAY 31, Seattle 20 ... Seahawks have killed me

Minnesota 27, BUFFALO 23 ... Without Josh Allen, of course

CHICAGO 27, Detroit 20 ... Better team by a little

KANSAS CITY 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Down on Chiefs

MIAMI 38, Cleveland 20 ... Dolphins big

N.Y. GIANTS 30, Houston 24 ... Nothing easy for Giants

PITTSBURGH 26, New Orleans 23 ... Don't like either team

Denver 24, TENNESSEE 23 ... With or without Tannehill

LAS VEGAS 23, Indianapolis 16 ... New coach isn't enough

Dallas 31, GREEN BAY 24 ... Wow. I picked Cowboys

Arizona 23, L.A. RAMS 20 ... Rams in deep trouble

SAN FRANCISCO 35, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Down on Chargers

Monday night

PHILADELPHIA 31, Washington 26 ... Eagles win tough game

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-4

Season: 78-48-1

