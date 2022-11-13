Sunday's games
TAMPA BAY 31, Seattle 20 ... Seahawks have killed me
Minnesota 27, BUFFALO 23 ... Without Josh Allen, of course
CHICAGO 27, Detroit 20 ... Better team by a little
KANSAS CITY 31, Jacksonville 24 ... Down on Chiefs
MIAMI 38, Cleveland 20 ... Dolphins big
N.Y. GIANTS 30, Houston 24 ... Nothing easy for Giants
PITTSBURGH 26, New Orleans 23 ... Don't like either team
Denver 24, TENNESSEE 23 ... With or without Tannehill
LAS VEGAS 23, Indianapolis 16 ... New coach isn't enough
Dallas 31, GREEN BAY 24 ... Wow. I picked Cowboys
Arizona 23, L.A. RAMS 20 ... Rams in deep trouble
SAN FRANCISCO 35, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Down on Chargers
Monday night
PHILADELPHIA 31, Washington 26 ... Eagles win tough game
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-4
Season: 78-48-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.