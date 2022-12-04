Ravens Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) is congratulated by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP photo

Sunday’s games

ATLANTA 23, Pittsburgh 20 ... Flip a coin

BALTIMORE 24, Denver 16 ... Done with Wilson

CHICAGO 27, Green Bay 20 ... No Rodgers, no win

Jacksonville 31, DETROIT 27 ... Risky pick

CLEVELAND 30, Houston 17 ... Texans lose here

MINNESOTA 27, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Jets are a pain

Washington 30, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Off Giants wagon

PHILADELPHIA 34, Tennessee 24 ... Titans inconsistent

Seattle 24, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Seahawks are decent

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Miami 27 ... Tua loses, I think

CINCINNATI 27, Kansas City 24 ... Chiefs good, not great

L.V. RAIDERS 27, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Won’t be easy

DALLAS 23, Indianapolis 20 ... Colts have toughed up

Monday night

TAMPA BAY 24, New Orleans 21 ... Nothing easy for Bucs

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 9-4

Season: 106-57-1

