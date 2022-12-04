Sunday’s games
ATLANTA 23, Pittsburgh 20 ... Flip a coin
BALTIMORE 24, Denver 16 ... Done with Wilson
CHICAGO 27, Green Bay 20 ... No Rodgers, no win
Jacksonville 31, DETROIT 27 ... Risky pick
CLEVELAND 30, Houston 17 ... Texans lose here
MINNESOTA 27, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Jets are a pain
Washington 30, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Off Giants wagon
PHILADELPHIA 34, Tennessee 24 ... Titans inconsistent
Seattle 24, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Seahawks are decent
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Miami 27 ... Tua loses, I think
CINCINNATI 27, Kansas City 24 ... Chiefs good, not great
L.V. RAIDERS 27, L.A. Chargers 23 ... Won’t be easy
DALLAS 23, Indianapolis 20 ... Colts have toughed up
Monday night
TAMPA BAY 24, New Orleans 21 ... Nothing easy for Bucs
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 9-4
Season: 106-57-1
