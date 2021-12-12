Buccaneers Falcons Football

Bill Burt believes quarterback Tom Brady, here celebrating with tight end Rob Gronkowski, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lose to Buffalo on Sunday.

 Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sunday’s games

Atlanta 23, CAROLINA 22 … Yup. I picked Falcons

CINCINNATI 27, San Francisco 24 … Game of the day

Baltimore 30, CLEVELAND 26 … I think

Seattle 38, HOUSTON 20 … I know

KANSAS CITY 33, L.V. Raiders 24 … Nothing easy for Chiefs

N.Y. JETS 24, New Orleans 23 … Might be a tie

TENNESSEE 30, Jacksonville 20 … Pretty good over pretty bad

Dallas 26, WASHINGTON 20 … Cowboys have to find way here

DENVER 23, Detroit 20 … Not pretty

L.A. CHARGERS 33, N.Y. Giants 24 … Must win for Chargers

Buffalo 30, TAMPA BAY 27 … Bills have to find way here

GREEN BAY 31, Chicago 20 … No brainer

Monday night

L.A. Rams 26, ARIZONA 24 … Good teams, great game

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 6-7

Season: 110-68-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you