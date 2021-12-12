Sunday’s games
Atlanta 23, CAROLINA 22 … Yup. I picked Falcons
CINCINNATI 27, San Francisco 24 … Game of the day
Baltimore 30, CLEVELAND 26 … I think
Seattle 38, HOUSTON 20 … I know
KANSAS CITY 33, L.V. Raiders 24 … Nothing easy for Chiefs
N.Y. JETS 24, New Orleans 23 … Might be a tie
TENNESSEE 30, Jacksonville 20 … Pretty good over pretty bad
Dallas 26, WASHINGTON 20 … Cowboys have to find way here
DENVER 23, Detroit 20 … Not pretty
L.A. CHARGERS 33, N.Y. Giants 24 … Must win for Chargers
Buffalo 30, TAMPA BAY 27 … Bills have to find way here
GREEN BAY 31, Chicago 20 … No brainer
Monday night
L.A. Rams 26, ARIZONA 24 … Good teams, great game
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 6-7
Season: 110-68-1
