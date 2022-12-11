Saints Buccaneers Football

Bill Burt says Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can not lose to the 49ers with a no-name quarterback. They can’t. He picks Bucs in a close one over the 49ers.

 Chris O’Meara/AP photo

Sunday’s games

BUFFALO 27, N.Y. Jets 21 ... Jets hang around

CINCINNATI 23, Cleveland 20 ... Game of week

DALLAS 31, Houston 20 ... Home game for Cowboys

DETROIT 27, Minnesota 23 ... Lions are my daddy

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Won’t be easy

PITTSBURGH 19, Baltimore 16 ... Bet the under

TENNESSEE 24, Jacksonville 23 ... Jags might win this

Kansas City 30, DENVER 16 ... Can’t watch Broncos

SEATTLE 30, Carolina 25 ... Decent beats below average

Tampa Bay 17, SAN FRANCISCO 16 ... Brady can’t lose this

Miami 27, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Dolphins must rebound

Monday night

New England 30, ARIZONA 17 ... Pats play best game of year

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-3-1

Season: 107-60-2

