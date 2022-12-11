Sunday’s games
BUFFALO 27, N.Y. Jets 21 ... Jets hang around
CINCINNATI 23, Cleveland 20 ... Game of week
DALLAS 31, Houston 20 ... Home game for Cowboys
DETROIT 27, Minnesota 23 ... Lions are my daddy
Philadelphia 24, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Won’t be easy
PITTSBURGH 19, Baltimore 16 ... Bet the under
TENNESSEE 24, Jacksonville 23 ... Jags might win this
Kansas City 30, DENVER 16 ... Can’t watch Broncos
SEATTLE 30, Carolina 25 ... Decent beats below average
Tampa Bay 17, SAN FRANCISCO 16 ... Brady can’t lose this
Miami 27, L.A. CHARGERS 24 ... Dolphins must rebound
Monday night
New England 30, ARIZONA 17 ... Pats play best game of year
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-3-1
Season: 107-60-2
