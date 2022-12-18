Jaguars Titans Football

Bill Burt picks two upsets this weekend, including one involving the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Jags tight end Evan Engram celebrating last week’s win in Tennessee. Bill says the Jags will beat the Cowboys on Sunday.

Sunday’s games

New England 20, L.V. Raiders 17 ... Pats must win

MINNESOTA 34, Indianapolis 27 ... Colts finally score

CLEVELAND 23, Baltimore 19 ... Must win for Watson

BUFFALO 30, Miami 17 ... Down on Fins

NEW ORLEANS 34, Atlanta 20 ... Lock of the week

CAROLINA 24, Pittsburgh 23 ... Flip a coin

Philadelphia 31, CHICAGO 23 ... Bears hang around

Kansas City 36, HOUSTON 16 ... Blowout City

JACKSONVILLE 30, Dallas 27 ... Cowboys mistakes key

Detroit 28, N.Y. JETS 24 ... With bad QB, same old Jets

DENVER 23, Arizona 17 ... With or without Wilson

Tennessee 23, L.A. CHARGERS 20 ... Titans pull it out

Cincinnati 30, Tampa Bay 20 ... Yup, TB12 loses again

WASHINGTON 26, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Commanders won’t lose

Monday night

GREEN BAY 38, L.A. Rams 17 ... Baker back to earth

Home team in CAPS

Last week: 7-5

Season: 114-65-2

