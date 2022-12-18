Sunday’s games
New England 20, L.V. Raiders 17 ... Pats must win
MINNESOTA 34, Indianapolis 27 ... Colts finally score
CLEVELAND 23, Baltimore 19 ... Must win for Watson
BUFFALO 30, Miami 17 ... Down on Fins
NEW ORLEANS 34, Atlanta 20 ... Lock of the week
CAROLINA 24, Pittsburgh 23 ... Flip a coin
Philadelphia 31, CHICAGO 23 ... Bears hang around
Kansas City 36, HOUSTON 16 ... Blowout City
JACKSONVILLE 30, Dallas 27 ... Cowboys mistakes key
Detroit 28, N.Y. JETS 24 ... With bad QB, same old Jets
DENVER 23, Arizona 17 ... With or without Wilson
Tennessee 23, L.A. CHARGERS 20 ... Titans pull it out
Cincinnati 30, Tampa Bay 20 ... Yup, TB12 loses again
WASHINGTON 26, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Commanders won’t lose
Monday night
GREEN BAY 38, L.A. Rams 17 ... Baker back to earth
Home team in CAPS
Last week: 7-5
Season: 114-65-2
