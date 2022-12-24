Saturday’s games
Cincinnati 30, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Close until 4Q
BALTIMORE 23, Atlanta 20 ... Nothing easy for Ravens
Detroit 24, CAROLINA 13 ... Wheels falling off in Charlotte
Buffalo 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Bills have to work for it
CLEVELAND 27, New Orleans 23 ... Browns, barely
KANSAS CITY 38, Seattle 24 ... Chiefs due for semi-blowout
N.Y. Giants 23, MINNESOTA 20 ... Yup. Upset!
TENNESSEE 24, Houston 20 ... Texans won’t go away
SAN FRANCISCO 24, Washington 21 ... 49ers, barely
DALLAS 31, Philadelphia 20 ... Control box to wire
L.V. Raiders 24, PITTSBURGH 23 ... Flip a coin
Sunday
MIAMI 33, Green Bay 20 ... Big win for ‘Fins
L.A. RAMS 24, Denver 16 ... Broncos can’t score
Tampa Bay 38, ARIZONA 13 ... Finally Brady?
Monday night
INDIANAPOLIS 24, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Call me crazy
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 11-4
Season: 125-69-2
