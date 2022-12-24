Colts QB Change Football

Nick Foles (9) is the next man up at QB for the Indianapolis Colts. He’s their third quarterback of the season.

 Abbie Parr /AP photo

Saturday’s games

Cincinnati 30, NEW ENGLAND 20 ... Close until 4Q

BALTIMORE 23, Atlanta 20 ... Nothing easy for Ravens

Detroit 24, CAROLINA 13 ... Wheels falling off in Charlotte

Buffalo 27, CHICAGO 23 ... Bills have to work for it

CLEVELAND 27, New Orleans 23 ... Browns, barely

KANSAS CITY 38, Seattle 24 ... Chiefs due for semi-blowout

N.Y. Giants 23, MINNESOTA 20 ... Yup. Upset!

TENNESSEE 24, Houston 20 ... Texans won’t go away

SAN FRANCISCO 24, Washington 21 ... 49ers, barely

DALLAS 31, Philadelphia 20 ... Control box to wire

L.V. Raiders 24, PITTSBURGH 23 ... Flip a coin

Sunday

MIAMI 33, Green Bay 20 ... Big win for ‘Fins

L.A. RAMS 24, Denver 16 ... Broncos can’t score

Tampa Bay 38, ARIZONA 13 ... Finally Brady?

Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS 24, L.A. Chargers 20 ... Call me crazy

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 11-4

Season: 125-69-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you