Steelers Chiefs Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NFL football game aKansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

Sunday's games

NEW ENGLAND 41, Jacksonville 13 ... Jags run into mad team

BUFFALO 31, Atlanta 24 ... A little letdown here

CHICAGO 31, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Below average over bad team

CINCINNATI 27, Kansas City 23 ... New sheriff in town?

DALLAS 31, Arizona 16 ... Cards were never for real

INDIANAPOLIS 33, L.V. Raiders 17 ... Colts are for real folks

NEW ORLEANS 38, Carolina 10 ... Panthers can't score

Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Jets cause problems for a while

TENNESSEE 31, Miami 27 ... Nothing is easy for Titans

Philadelphia 31, WASHINGTON 27 ... Pride keeps it close

L.A. CHARGERS 26, Denver 20 ... Above average beats average

SAN FRANCISCO 31, Houston 26 ... Texans fight 'til end

L.A. Rams 24, BALTIMORE 23 ... Last second win

SEATTLE 31, Detroit 27 ... Flip a coin

GREEN BAY 30, Minnesota 24 ... Jobs on like in Minny

Monday night

PITTSBURGH 24, Cleveland 20 ... Steelers barely alive

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 132-77-1

