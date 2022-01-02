Sunday's games
NEW ENGLAND 41, Jacksonville 13 ... Jags run into mad team
BUFFALO 31, Atlanta 24 ... A little letdown here
CHICAGO 31, N.Y. Giants 16 ... Below average over bad team
CINCINNATI 27, Kansas City 23 ... New sheriff in town?
DALLAS 31, Arizona 16 ... Cards were never for real
INDIANAPOLIS 33, L.V. Raiders 17 ... Colts are for real folks
NEW ORLEANS 38, Carolina 10 ... Panthers can't score
Tampa Bay 30, N.Y. JETS 20 ... Jets cause problems for a while
TENNESSEE 31, Miami 27 ... Nothing is easy for Titans
Philadelphia 31, WASHINGTON 27 ... Pride keeps it close
L.A. CHARGERS 26, Denver 20 ... Above average beats average
SAN FRANCISCO 31, Houston 26 ... Texans fight 'til end
L.A. Rams 24, BALTIMORE 23 ... Last second win
SEATTLE 31, Detroit 27 ... Flip a coin
GREEN BAY 30, Minnesota 24 ... Jobs on like in Minny
Monday night
PITTSBURGH 24, Cleveland 20 ... Steelers barely alive
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 132-77-1
