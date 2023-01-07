Bears Lions Football

Bill Burt says Detroit Lions will be celebrating after the game with the Packers on Sunday as Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is here with offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) last week.

 Duane Burleson/AP photo

Saturday’s games

Kansas City 38, L.V. RAIDERS 24 ... Chiefs get No. 1 seed

JACKSONVILLE 30, Tennessee 26 ... Won’t be easy

Sunday’s games

BUFFALO 27, New England 21 ... Pats fight ‘til bitter end

Minnesota 33, CHICAGO 17 ... Vikes easy without Fields

Houston 26, INDIANPOLIS 23 ... Is this an upset?

N.Y. Jets 27, MIAMI 23 ... Dolphins season ends

NEW ORLEANS 34, Carolina 24 ... Gallant Panthers out of gas

PITTSBURGH 23, Cleveland 20 ... Playoff atmosphere

CINCINNATI 28, Baltimore 19 ... Bengals my Super Bowl pick

ATLANTA 27, Tampa Bay 20 ... Without Brady, of course

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Arizona 20 ... Change coming in Arizona

PHILADELPHIA 28, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Exhibition game

SEATTLE 27, L.A. Rams 20 ... Despise Rams

Dallas 23, WASHINGTON 20 ... Tossup

DETROIT 27, Green Bay 23 ... Won’t be easy

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 8-6

Season: 141-78-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you