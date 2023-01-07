Saturday’s games
Kansas City 38, L.V. RAIDERS 24 ... Chiefs get No. 1 seed
JACKSONVILLE 30, Tennessee 26 ... Won’t be easy
Sunday’s games
BUFFALO 27, New England 21 ... Pats fight ‘til bitter end
Minnesota 33, CHICAGO 17 ... Vikes easy without Fields
Houston 26, INDIANPOLIS 23 ... Is this an upset?
N.Y. Jets 27, MIAMI 23 ... Dolphins season ends
NEW ORLEANS 34, Carolina 24 ... Gallant Panthers out of gas
PITTSBURGH 23, Cleveland 20 ... Playoff atmosphere
CINCINNATI 28, Baltimore 19 ... Bengals my Super Bowl pick
ATLANTA 27, Tampa Bay 20 ... Without Brady, of course
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Arizona 20 ... Change coming in Arizona
PHILADELPHIA 28, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Exhibition game
SEATTLE 27, L.A. Rams 20 ... Despise Rams
Dallas 23, WASHINGTON 20 ... Tossup
DETROIT 27, Green Bay 23 ... Won’t be easy
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 8-6
Season: 141-78-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.