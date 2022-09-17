Buccaneers Cowboys Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals to the sideline as he stands by the offense. Bill Burt says his troubles with New Orleans ends on Sunday.

 Michael Ainsworth/AP photo

Sunday’s games

New England 24, PITTSBURGH 16 ... Yup! I picked it

BALTIMORE 26, Miami 23 ... Dolphins ‘D’ not bad

CLEVELAND 30, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Bad game

DETROIT 27, Washington 20 ... Love Lions today

Indianapolis 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Indy in trouble?

Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Not going 0-5

N.Y. GIANTS 23, Carolina 16 ... Down on Panthers

L.A. RAMS 38, Atlanta 23 ... Blowout City

SAN FRANCISCO 36, Seattle 17 ... Pick of the week

Cincinnati 35, DALLAS 20 ... Must blow-out win

DENVER 36, Houston 30 ... Can’t shake Texans

L.V. RAIDERS 31, Arizona 24 ... Better team

GREEN BAY 30, Chicago 17 ... Rodgers very due

Monday night

BUFFALO 38, Tennessee 24 ... Trouble in Nashville?

PHILADELPHIA 24, Minnesota 20 ... Eagles impressive

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-7-1

Season: 7-7-1

