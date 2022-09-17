Sunday’s games
New England 24, PITTSBURGH 16 ... Yup! I picked it
BALTIMORE 26, Miami 23 ... Dolphins ‘D’ not bad
CLEVELAND 30, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Bad game
DETROIT 27, Washington 20 ... Love Lions today
Indianapolis 27, JACKSONVILLE 24 ... Indy in trouble?
Tampa Bay 30, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Not going 0-5
N.Y. GIANTS 23, Carolina 16 ... Down on Panthers
L.A. RAMS 38, Atlanta 23 ... Blowout City
SAN FRANCISCO 36, Seattle 17 ... Pick of the week
Cincinnati 35, DALLAS 20 ... Must blow-out win
DENVER 36, Houston 30 ... Can’t shake Texans
L.V. RAIDERS 31, Arizona 24 ... Better team
GREEN BAY 30, Chicago 17 ... Rodgers very due
Monday night
BUFFALO 38, Tennessee 24 ... Trouble in Nashville?
PHILADELPHIA 24, Minnesota 20 ... Eagles impressive
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-7-1
Season: 7-7-1
