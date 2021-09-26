Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 23, New Orleans 20 ... Might go OT
Arizona 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Jags not ready yet
TENNESSEE 27, Indianapolis 24 ... Will be close
Baltimore 24, DETROIT 23 ... Lions fight ‘til end
BUFFALO 31, Washington 28 ... WFT is pretty good
KANSAS CITY 34, L.A. Chargers 30 ... Nothing easy for KC
CLEVELAND 31, Chicago 19 ... Browns are good
PITTSBURGH 24, Cincinnati 21 ... Might go OT
N.Y. GIANTS 30, Atlanta 20 ... Must, must win for NYG
L.V. RAIDERS 27, Miami 20 ... ‘Fins in trouble
DENVER 29, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Broncos pretty good
L.A. RAMS 38, Tampa Bay 24 ... No. 1 seed ramifications
MINNESOTA 30, Seattle 27 ... Down on both
SAN FRANCISCO 38, Green Bay 31 ... 49ers making statement
Monday night
DALLAS 27, Philadelphia 20 ... Better team
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 18-12
