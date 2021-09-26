Vikings Cardinals Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws against the Arizona Cardinals last week, a tough loss for the Vikings. Bill Burt predicts the Vikings will rebound with an upset win over the Seahawks in Week 3.

 Rick Scuteri — freelancer, AP

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 23, New Orleans 20 ... Might go OT

Arizona 31, JACKSONVILLE 20 ... Jags not ready yet

TENNESSEE 27, Indianapolis 24 ... Will be close

Baltimore 24, DETROIT 23 ... Lions fight ‘til end

BUFFALO 31, Washington 28 ... WFT is pretty good

KANSAS CITY 34, L.A. Chargers 30 ... Nothing easy for KC

CLEVELAND 31, Chicago 19 ... Browns are good

PITTSBURGH 24, Cincinnati 21 ... Might go OT

N.Y. GIANTS 30, Atlanta 20 ... Must, must win for NYG

L.V. RAIDERS 27, Miami 20 ... ‘Fins in trouble

DENVER 29, N.Y. Jets 20 ... Broncos pretty good

L.A. RAMS 38, Tampa Bay 24 ... No. 1 seed ramifications

MINNESOTA 30, Seattle 27 ... Down on both

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Green Bay 31 ... 49ers making statement

Monday night

DALLAS 27, Philadelphia 20 ... Better team

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 18-12

