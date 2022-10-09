Beat Burt pic of Josh McDaniels

Bill Burt has an Upset Alert for Week 5. He believes the Las Vegas Raiders, shown here with head coach Josh McDaniels, will beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

 Abbie Parr/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 27, Detroit 26 ... Even game

GREEN BAY 31, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Packers back on track

BUFFALO 38, Pittsburgh 20 ... Long year in Steel City

L.A. Chargers 31, CLEVELAND 24 ... Browns struggling

JACKSONVILLE 23, Houston 20 ... Texans are trouble

MINNESOTA 24, Chicago 20 ... Bears play ugly football

NEW ORLEANS 24, Seattle 20 ... Whatever

N.Y. JETS 27, Miami 23 ... Jets have a little mojo

TAMPA BAY 38, Atlanta 24 ... Blowout city

Tennessee 30, WASHINGTON 27 ... Down on both

San Francisco 26, CAROLINA 23 ... Niners will win

ARIZONA 27, Philadelphia 20 ... Eagles due for dud

L.A. RAMS 30, Dallas 20 ... ‘Boys, Rush due for dud

BALTIMORE 30, Cincinnati 27 ... Might go OT

Monday night

L.V. Raiders 24, KANSAS CITY 20 ... Upset of the week

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 12-3

Season: 35-24-1

