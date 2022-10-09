Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 27, Detroit 26 ... Even game
GREEN BAY 31, N.Y. Giants 20 ... Packers back on track
BUFFALO 38, Pittsburgh 20 ... Long year in Steel City
L.A. Chargers 31, CLEVELAND 24 ... Browns struggling
JACKSONVILLE 23, Houston 20 ... Texans are trouble
MINNESOTA 24, Chicago 20 ... Bears play ugly football
NEW ORLEANS 24, Seattle 20 ... Whatever
N.Y. JETS 27, Miami 23 ... Jets have a little mojo
TAMPA BAY 38, Atlanta 24 ... Blowout city
Tennessee 30, WASHINGTON 27 ... Down on both
San Francisco 26, CAROLINA 23 ... Niners will win
ARIZONA 27, Philadelphia 20 ... Eagles due for dud
L.A. RAMS 30, Dallas 20 ... ‘Boys, Rush due for dud
BALTIMORE 30, Cincinnati 27 ... Might go OT
Monday night
L.V. Raiders 24, KANSAS CITY 20 ... Upset of the week
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 12-3
Season: 35-24-1
