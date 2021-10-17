Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 27, Dallas 23 ... Key is stopping Elliott
JACKSONVILLE 23, Miami 17 ... Yes, with Tua
BALTIMORE 26, L.A. Chargers 24 ... Ravens almost get caught
Minnesota 26, CAROLINA 23 ... Not sure if this is upset
Green Bay 31, CHICAGO 13 ... Rodgers rules
Cincinnati 30, DETROIT 28 ... Last second finish
INDIANAPOLIS 38, Houston 16 ... Blowout City
L.A. Rams 30, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Another West Coast win
Kansas City 30, WASHINGTON 21 ... Chiefs in must-win mode
CLEVELAND 34, Arizona 24 ... Not all-in with Cards
L.V. Raiders 30, DENVER 27 ... Post-Gruden bump
PITTSBURGH 33, Seattle 30 ... Both unpredictable
Monday night
Buffalo 31, TENNESSEE 27 ... Won’t be easy
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-5
Season: 47-28
