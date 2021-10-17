Chargers over Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scores a touchdown against the Browns last week. Bill Burt believes the Chargers make a run against the Ravens today but fall just short.

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 27, Dallas 23 ... Key is stopping Elliott

JACKSONVILLE 23, Miami 17 ... Yes, with Tua

BALTIMORE 26, L.A. Chargers 24 ... Ravens almost get caught

Minnesota 26, CAROLINA 23 ... Not sure if this is upset

Green Bay 31, CHICAGO 13 ... Rodgers rules

Cincinnati 30, DETROIT 28 ... Last second finish

INDIANAPOLIS 38, Houston 16 ... Blowout City

L.A. Rams 30, N.Y. GIANTS 20 ... Another West Coast win

Kansas City 30, WASHINGTON 21 ... Chiefs in must-win mode

CLEVELAND 34, Arizona 24 ... Not all-in with Cards

L.V. Raiders 30, DENVER 27 ... Post-Gruden bump

PITTSBURGH 33, Seattle 30 ... Both unpredictable

Monday night

Buffalo 31, TENNESSEE 27 ... Won’t be easy

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 47-28

