Mahomes

Bill Burt says Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will rebound after tough loss at home versus the Bills.

 AP photo

Sunday’s games

BALTIMORE 38, Cleveland 20 ... Ravens must dominate here

Tampa Bay 23, CAROLINA 20 ... What up with Bucs?

CINCINNATI 31, Atlanta 27 ... Falcons ‘cover’ machine

DALLAS 38, Detroit 17 ... Like Ravens, must dominate

JACKSONVILLE 24, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Flip a coin

TENNESSEE 24, Indianapolis 20 ... Both are middlers

Green Bay 41, WASHINGTON 20 ... Packers Time, right?

DENVER 31, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Broncos win or else

L.V. RAIDERS 30, Houston 20 ... Vegas win or else

L.A. CHARGERS 38, Seattle 27 ... Chargers disappointment thus far

Kansas City 30, SAN FRANCISCO 27 ... Jimmy G loses again

MIAMI 24, Pittsburgh 23 ... Guaranteed close game

Monday night

NEW ENGLAND 38, Chicago 13 ... Deflated balls? LOL

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-6

Season: 52-35-1

