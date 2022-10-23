Sunday’s games
BALTIMORE 38, Cleveland 20 ... Ravens must dominate here
Tampa Bay 23, CAROLINA 20 ... What up with Bucs?
CINCINNATI 31, Atlanta 27 ... Falcons ‘cover’ machine
DALLAS 38, Detroit 17 ... Like Ravens, must dominate
JACKSONVILLE 24, N.Y. Giants 23 ... Flip a coin
TENNESSEE 24, Indianapolis 20 ... Both are middlers
Green Bay 41, WASHINGTON 20 ... Packers Time, right?
DENVER 31, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Broncos win or else
L.V. RAIDERS 30, Houston 20 ... Vegas win or else
L.A. CHARGERS 38, Seattle 27 ... Chargers disappointment thus far
Kansas City 30, SAN FRANCISCO 27 ... Jimmy G loses again
MIAMI 24, Pittsburgh 23 ... Guaranteed close game
Monday night
NEW ENGLAND 38, Chicago 13 ... Deflated balls? LOL
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-6
Season: 52-35-1
