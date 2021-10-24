Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 26, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Nothing is easy in 2021
GREEN BAY 41, Washington 20 ... Easy win
Kansas City 30, TENNESSEE 27 ... Down both teams
Carolina 33, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Giants are cooked
MIAMI 27, Atlanta 20 ... Dolphins must, must win
BALTIMORE 31, Cincinnati 26 ... Another one not easy
L.A. Rams 24, DETROIT 22 ... Lions fight until end
L.V. RAIDERS 30, Philadelphia 27 ... Slightly better
ARIZONA 47, Houston 17 ... As expected, Blowout City
TAMPA BAY 30, Chicago 26 ... Bucs due for a scare
SAN FRANCISCO 20, Indianapolis 17 ... Don’t like this game
Monday night
New Orleans 33, SEATTLE 20 ... Saints won’t lose
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 10-3
Season: 57-31
