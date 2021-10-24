Chiefs Washington Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) will lead the Chiefs over the Tennessee Titans, says Bill Burt, on Sunday in the biggest game of the weekend.

 Alex Brandon/AP photo

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 26, N.Y. Jets 23 ... Nothing is easy in 2021

GREEN BAY 41, Washington 20 ... Easy win

Kansas City 30, TENNESSEE 27 ... Down both teams

Carolina 33, N.Y. GIANTS 24 ... Giants are cooked

MIAMI 27, Atlanta 20 ... Dolphins must, must win

BALTIMORE 31, Cincinnati 26 ... Another one not easy

L.A. Rams 24, DETROIT 22 ... Lions fight until end

L.V. RAIDERS 30, Philadelphia 27 ... Slightly better

ARIZONA 47, Houston 17 ... As expected, Blowout City

TAMPA BAY 30, Chicago 26 ... Bucs due for a scare

SAN FRANCISCO 20, Indianapolis 17 ... Don’t like this game

Monday night

New Orleans 33, SEATTLE 20 ... Saints won’t lose

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-3

Season: 57-31

