Sunday’s games
New England 30, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Finally, Jets lose
Denver 23, JACKSONVILLE 17 ... Finally, Russell wins
ATLANTA 31, Carolina 16 ... Panthers can’t do it again
DALLAS 31, Chicago 23 ... Bears earned my respect
Miami 27, DETROIT 23 ... Will come down to end
MINNESOTA 34, Arizona 27 ... Vikes are better team
L.V. Raiders 31, NEW ORLEANS 26 ... Nothing easy for Raiders
PHILADELPHIA 23, Pittsburgh 20 ... Another close one
Tennessee 27, HOUSTON 23 ... Texans fight to finish
Washington 23, INDIANAPOLIS 17 ... Owner’s QB struggles
San Francisco 26, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Great game, maybe OT
N.Y. Giants 30, SEATTLE 20 ... Seahawks bubble bursts
BUFFALO 38, Green Bay 30 ... Packers put up a fight
Monday night
Cincinnati 24, CLEVELAND 23 ... Browns play good enough to lose
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 7-6
Season: 59-41-1
