Bill Burt has one upset this week. He says the Washington Commanders, with head coach Ron Rivera here shown applauding, beating Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday’s games

New England 30, N.Y. JETS 17 ... Finally, Jets lose

Denver 23, JACKSONVILLE 17 ... Finally, Russell wins

ATLANTA 31, Carolina 16 ... Panthers can’t do it again

DALLAS 31, Chicago 23 ... Bears earned my respect

Miami 27, DETROIT 23 ... Will come down to end

MINNESOTA 34, Arizona 27 ... Vikes are better team

L.V. Raiders 31, NEW ORLEANS 26 ... Nothing easy for Raiders

PHILADELPHIA 23, Pittsburgh 20 ... Another close one

Tennessee 27, HOUSTON 23 ... Texans fight to finish

Washington 23, INDIANAPOLIS 17 ... Owner’s QB struggles

San Francisco 26, L.A. RAMS 23 ... Great game, maybe OT

N.Y. Giants 30, SEATTLE 20 ... Seahawks bubble bursts

BUFFALO 38, Green Bay 30 ... Packers put up a fight

Monday night

Cincinnati 24, CLEVELAND 23 ... Browns play good enough to lose

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 7-6

Season: 59-41-1

