Sunday’s games
NEW ENGLAND 38, Indianapolis 16 ... Reich ruling BB ends
Buffalo 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Close, but no chance
Green Bay 30, DETROIT 26 ... Can’t pick Lions
L.A. Chargers 38, ATLANTA 34 ... Falcons always close
CINCINNATI 27, Carolina 24 ... Chase injury hurts
Minnesota 31, WASHINGTON 24 ... Vikings are better
L.V. Raiders 27, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Reluctantly
Miami 38, CHICAGO 30 ... Don’t like game
ARIZONA 27, Seattle 23 ... Cardinals had better win
TAMPA BAY 31, L.A. Rams 20 ... Rams mailing it in
KANSAS CITY 24, Tennessee 20 ... Closer than you think
Monday night
Baltimore 26, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Ravens, barely
Home teams in CAPS
Last week: 11-3
Season: 70-44-1
