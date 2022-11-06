Ravens Buccaneers Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field after beating Tampa. On Monday night Bill Burt says he repeats with a win in New Orleans.

 Jason Behnken — freelancer, FR171457 AP

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 38, Indianapolis 16 ... Reich ruling BB ends

Buffalo 30, N.Y. JETS 24 ... Close, but no chance

Green Bay 30, DETROIT 26 ... Can’t pick Lions

L.A. Chargers 38, ATLANTA 34 ... Falcons always close

CINCINNATI 27, Carolina 24 ... Chase injury hurts

Minnesota 31, WASHINGTON 24 ... Vikings are better

L.V. Raiders 27, JACKSONVILLE 23 ... Reluctantly

Miami 38, CHICAGO 30 ... Don’t like game

ARIZONA 27, Seattle 23 ... Cardinals had better win

TAMPA BAY 31, L.A. Rams 20 ... Rams mailing it in

KANSAS CITY 24, Tennessee 20 ... Closer than you think

Monday night

Baltimore 26, NEW ORLEANS 24 ... Ravens, barely

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 11-3

Season: 70-44-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you