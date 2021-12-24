Bill Burt's Picks -- Week 16
Saturday
GREEN BAY 34, Cleveland 17 ... Packers peaking
ARIZONA 31, Indianapolis 23 ... Better QB wins
Note: Sunday's picks will be posted Sunday morning.
Executive Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Alpharetta - Janet Helen Mello, age 78, of Alpharetta, passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2021 at Mayfield Oaks Senior Living Community. Janet grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1961. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was baptized at St. Ma…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.