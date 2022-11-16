ANDOVER — The Feaster Five Road Race — a Thanksgiving Day tradition that annually attracts thousands of runners and walkers of all levels — has the Grand Marshal of Grand Marshals in honor of its 35th annual event.
Boston Marathon legend Bill Rodgers.
The Feaster Five is presented by Schneider Electric and hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club.
The Thanksgiving Day family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
“Feaster Five is a great example of a community that supports the well-being of people of all ages,” Rodgers said. “In running and walking together, all the barriers fall and the result is a renewed focus on health and wellness. What is really powerful on Thanksgiving is the camaraderie that comes out during the Feaster Five and it’s a wonderful experience.”
The Feaster Five started in 1988 with a few hundred runners and over the years has grown into the largest and most recognized Thanksgiving Day race in New England.
Race day is Nov. 24, 2022, starting in Shawsheen Square in Andover, with a three-day race expo beginning November 21 at the Merrimack Valley YMCA.
Rodgers is an Olympian and 4-time winner of both the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon. He has competed in more than 60 marathons in his career. Rodgers will be at the Feaster Five Road Race Expo on Tuesday November 22 to sign copies of his book and meet with runners picking up their Feaster Five bibs.
Other notables joining the 2022 Feaster Five include: Becca Pizzi, 2-time finisher of the World Marathon Challenge (7 marathons, 7 days, 7 continents); Steve Cooper, WHDH; Dan Roche, WBZ; Billy Costa, Host of Billy and Lisa in the Morning on KISS 108; Paul Tucker, Essex District Attorney-Elect; State Rep. Christina Minicucci; State Senator Barry Finegold; State Rep. Tram Nguyen; State Rep. Elect Adrianne Pusateri Ramos; Cape Verdean Olympian and international track and field competitor Ruben Sanca, a previous Feaster Five winner; Scott Middlemiss, Big Heart Foundation Director; Jack Fleming, Boston Athletic Association Acting CEO and President; and Kellen Young, WCVB Channel 5 Executive Producer.
After going virtual in 2020, the Feaster Five came roaring back in 2021 with a hugely successful sellout event of 6,600 walkers and runners.
“In the past 34 years we’ve faced many headwinds, from the Thanksgiving Day blizzard of 1989 to managing the pandemic restrictions. But we have continued to bounce back and build a better event year after year. We sold out in 2021, and we expect an even bigger turnout this year,” said Tom Licciardello, chair of the race organizing committee.
With Schneider Electric as the presenting sponsor, proceeds from the Feaster Five will support Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund. To date, MVS has awarded nearly $200,000 in high school scholarships to date to graduating seniors from all over the Merrimack Valley.
Additional proceeds from the Feaster Five will support the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence, and Groundwork Lawrence.
Over the last 30 years, thousands of people have gathered their families together to run or walk the 5K or 5-mile route that weaves through downtown Andover, finishing at Andover Landing at Brickstone Square.
The Feaster Five popular Kids’ K fun run attracts hundreds of youth participants before the official 5K/5M race start. Leading up to the event, the volunteer-run three-day race expo includes shopping, sponsor booths, VIP book signings and more.
The Feaster Five is managed by DMSE Sports, led by race director Dave McGillivray, who also serves as race director for the Boston Marathon.
“I direct a lot of races but the Feaster Five is really special,” McGillivray said. “There is no other race quite like it during the year. It exemplifies our objectives of family, fun and friendship. It is more than a road race. It is a reunion of sorts --being with family and seeing friends you may not have seen for years. There is nothing like it on the road race calendar. It’s one of my most favorite events.”
Along with presenting sponsor Schneider Electric, the volunteer-led Feaster Five is supported by sponsors: Whirlaway Sports; Race Roster; Pfizer; 6K, Inc.; Salem Five; St. John’s Prep; Cedar’s Foods; Off Season Sports and Physical Therapy; Costa Foods; Bill DeLuca Chevrolet; Table Talk Pies; Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast; Hastings, Jamieson, Lipschutz Family Law Group; Burton’s Grill; Shoktz; Eastern Bank; and Pentucket Bank.
