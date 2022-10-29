HAVERHILL – On a chilly Friday night, Billerica had one goal on its mind: Beat Haverhill and finish the regular season with an undefeated 8-0 record. On the other hand, Haverhill needed an upset win to potentially advance to next week’s Division 1 playoffs.
Haverhill’s plans just never materialized, and the Indians prevailed, 35-12.
After receiving the kickoff, Haverhill went on a long 12-minute drive. The drive resulted in zero points, though, as the ferocious Billerica defense stopped the Hillies on 4th and goal.
The stand set the tone, and the Indians just started rolling.
Right before the end of the first quarter, Billerica QB JT Green kept it himself and took it 65 yards to the house for a statement on the Indian’s first drive.
The keeper was one of four total TDs on the night for Green, who has been putting up fantastic numbers all season.
Green’s top target, Gus O’Hara, also had an incredible game. The pair hooked up on a 50-yard TD to make it 14-0 at the break.
Almost immediately after halftime, O’Hara caught his second TD from Green, this one a 25-yarder. The margin bumped to 28-0 on a short Green-to-Mike Murnane TD pass.
Haverhill just struggled to get things going offensively and turned the ball over too often, including three interceptions.
“We hit. We have tough, hard-nosed kids,” said Billerica head coach Duane Sigsbury. “Coach Devin Lekan, our defensive coordinator, does a fantastic job with the kids. He will be a great head coach one day.”
James Farrell tossed two fourth-quarter scoring passes, a 27-yarder to Devin Carreiro and a 20-yarder to Brian Dumont, but a miracle would not happen as the Hillies dropped to 2-6.
“I’m ecstatic for these men, because they've done everything we've asked them to do,” said Sigsbury. “We did not play a great game last week vs. North Andover, we have been decimated by some injuries, but it feels great.”
