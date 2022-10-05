The New England Patriots didn’t try to hide it. But re-signing linebacker Jamie Collins this week, the 32-year-old’s fourth stint with the team, was a bad, bad look.
Bill Belichick was thought to have put desperate moves like this behind him. The team had zoomed past this through a rebound in his recent drafts and the 2021 free-agent class.
Lost amid the 1-3 start, the concern over Mac Jones’ ankle and the Bailey Zappe buzz has been the pounding that Belichick’s perceived draft comeback has received.
Simply put, Belichick’s guys — his home-grown, “I picked ‘em” guys — have done him a disservice.
They’ve let him down bigtime, and that among all things should cause most concern for the Patriots, the organization and you their ardent, oft-angry fans.
Bill’s Big Three — QB Jones, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive lineman Christian Barmore — has been nothing short of brutal. and other than running backs — Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson — the supporting cast in rebuilding Bill’s draft rep have been non-existent.
Mac Jones, before the high-ankle sprain suffered in the final minutes of the home loss to Baltimore, was in the midst of a disturbing run.
The team’s top pick in 2021, Jones burst out of the gate, earning the starting job and making folks think he was at the top of that class. Heck, he made the Pro Bowl, sort of, in 2021.
Right now, as we speak, among NFL quarterbacks with enough passing attempts to qualify in the league leaders, Jones is ranked 29th in passer rating. He’s just ahead of Baker Mayfield, Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields and just behind Marcus Mariota and Joe Flacco.
That is not the neighborhood expected of him.
Dugger has taken a regular turn. He’s played 44.4 percent of the defense’s snaps, hardly made impact with eight tackles, two for loss, in three games played. The second-round pick in 2020 was rumored to be elite. That’s just not happening. How long do we need to wait? He’s 26!
The most disappointing might be Barmore, the second-round pick in 2021.
He was supposed to be the anchor on the defensive front, again on a Pro Bowl track. Pick your superlative: Beast, game-changer, home-wrecker. The Alabama product was compared by many to a young Richard Seymour.
Have you noticed him this fall?
I can say this. Green Bay rolled up 199 yards on the ground. The week before, Baltimore piled up 188 rushing.
Barmore has to be better. He just hasn’t.
The rest of the supporting cast, the players who were going to prove that Bill the Draftnik was back simply, haven’t panned out.
Josh Uche, a second-rounder like Dugger in 2020, has played 23 percent of the snaps in a corps of linebackers that ranks among the worst in the game.
Ronnie Perkins or Cam McGrone? Nope and nope.
Yes, Mike Onwenu, a sixth-rounder in 2020, has been a regular at offensive guard. He gets mega-points for being on the field, but it’s not like he’s making people forget about John Hannah.
Guards are grunts. They’re a dime a dozen. Yet, Belichick used his first-round pick in 2022 on Cole Strange. He starts at the other guard.
And the rest of 2022? The jury is certainly out.
Belichick took receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round — remember this fact, two picks before the Steelers chose George Pickens. and while Jack Jones was huge Sunday, responsible for two turnovers including a pick-six, time will tell what the young corner and secondary mate Marcus Jones add to the equation.
Right now, overall, the trend is killing Belichick the coach. It’s got the Patriots in last place in the division, with little hope for a rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.