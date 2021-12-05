BUFFALO – The New England Patriots are in a different position than they’ve been in the last six weeks.
They don’t really and truly need to win.
Buffalo? Monday Night Football? AFC East supremacy? Bills Mafia? The top seed on Dec. 5, 2021?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it.
I’m not saying the Patriots can’t win or won’t win, because they can and could.
I’m just saying the bigger game will be in Foxborough the day after Christmas. That game will be the barometer of things to come at the top of the AFC East and possibly the top the AFC.
The Patriots best is ahead of them. January, February, 2022, 2025, whatever.
It’s a different story for the Bills. This is supposed to be their year with their quarterback and their head coach.
They’ve been grooming for this, methodically moving up into the elite with everything in place, including a mediocre top tier in the NFL.
This is their year.
They can’t lose this game against the Patriots. They can’t.
The road to the Super Bowl, in the AFC, is paved for the Bills.
But that’s including a top seed and a bye while the rest fight their way past the Wild Card round, which won’t be easy for any team in this, new “equitable” NFL.
Lately things have been trending in the Patriots’ direction.
While the Patriots have run the table, winning six straight since mid-October, the Bills are 3-3.
And last week’s season-ending injury to Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, arguably the Bills second best player, plays into the Patriots hands.
But this is the game of the year for the Bills. This is their season.
The Patriots? Guess what, that’s not a bad position to be in.
Just play the game. Accept the dirty language (they don’t like the Patriots out here). and take a few chances knowing the pressure is all on the other sidelines.
The guy to watch tonight from New England is Mac Jones. He’s going to feel like he’s never felt a professional, though one of his earliest college starts at Auburn was the closest. The Bills fans will be loud and the Bills pass rush will be a problem.
The Patriots are one of the most well-rounded teams in all of football, on both sides of the ball, with Jones’ rookie status maybe the biggest question mark.
Jones has passed nearly every test in three months of pro football. This will be his biggest.
Win or lose, it will be an experience he’ll cherish. and if he is on the winning side, and he is part of the solution in the win, the Bills might actually never recover.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
