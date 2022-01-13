The moment the Buffalo Bills have been waiting 20 years for has arrived.
The New England Patriots held a stranglehold on the AFC East and the NFL for nearly two decades. The hatred Buffalo has for Bill Belichick and the Patriots has long surpassed that of the Miami Dolphins — something fans likely couldn’t fathom in the 1970s — and now the Bills have a chance to exorcise that demon.
With a 27-10 rout of the Jets on Sunday, the Bills remained beasts of the East for the second consecutive year. and even though Buffalo is an NFL-best 11-1 against division opponents the last two seasons, to truly eclipse New England, it must win Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup.
Great franchises are not remembered for winning divisional championships, they are remembered for playoff wins, and more specifically, Super Bowls. You probably don’t know whether or not the Bills won the AFC East in 1992, but you surely remember them coming back from a 35-3 hole to to beat the Houston Oilers in the playoffs.
Josh Allen had that mindset when he took the podium for his postgame press conference on Sunday. The Bills celebrated winning the division in front of home fans for the first time in 26 years, but it was subdued compared to last season.
“Nobody, at the end of careers, looks back and really figures out how many times you won the division,” Allen said. “The main goal is the Super Bowl and winning the division just gives you an opportunity to do that.”
Allen acknowledged there’s work left to do and it starts with the Patriots, who loom as Buffalo’s poltergeist until eradicated. Bills fans have been claiming New England’s demise since Tom Brady migrated to Florida two years ago, but a playoff win holds more weight than a 3-1 record in the regular season. It’s also hard to claim dominance if the Patriots win this year’s rubber match.
As long as Allen is pulling the trigger, the offense is always going to be potent. But it seems unlikely the team will have a better window to win a championship with this defense. Sure, the Jets looked more like the faux-Bills offense in the made-for-TV movie Second String, but they still had NFL players who received a paycheck and were held to 53 yards from scrimmage.
Once thought to be weak up the middle and incapable of stopping the run, the Bills’ D finished No. 1 in averaged points (17) and yards allowed (272.8), 33 less than No. 2 Carolina.
The defense bailed out an offense that seemed unstoppable for two drives and was abysmal for two quarters Sunday before dropping the hammer. That can’t happen against the Patriots, who have the No. 2 scoring defense (17.8) in the league.
Weather won’t be as poor as the Dec. 6 meeting, but it won’t be great and New England wants no part — and is incapable — of matching scores with the Bills. That means Buffalo needs the Allen who looked like the best quarterback in the NFL in Foxborough, not the guy who too frequently misfired the last two weeks.
“The mentality was to win this game no matter what and the ball is the most important thing,” Allen said. “... That puts us in a good situation when we don’t force short fields for our defense.”
The Bills’ defense is best playing with a lead, and it’s hard to imagine keeping a more potent offense off the board during a lull like Buffalo experienced for two quarters against the Jets.
The defense is clearly capable of stealing wins, but the franchise built the team to win around a high-powered offense. There cannot be any more inconsistencies from game to game or dreams of a deep playoff run will end Saturday, in what would likely be one of the most difficult losses for Bills fans to ever swallow.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
