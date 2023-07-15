Jack Pepin and the 412-yard, par-4 finishing hole at Manchester Country Club. Talk about a match for the ages.
Twice on Friday, Plaistow’s Pepin stepped to the 18th tee, all square, and twice the Southern New Hampshire University junior took 18 and his opponent down.
Two birdies for two victories and a date in Saturday’s final match of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
“It couldn’t have gone any better on the 18th hole,” said an elated Pepin, who hadn’t got past the Round of 32 in his three previous match-play trips at the NH Amateur.
“This feels great. (Reaching the finals is) definitely higher than what my expectations were for the week when we started. My first goal was just to make it past the round of 32. I’m somewhere I haven’t been to yet. I’m just enjoying it and I’m going to play my game.”
Pepin will battle Lake Sunapee Country Club’s Rob Henley in a 36-hole slugfest for the title on Saturday.
A victory would place Pepin among the region’s amateur golf elite with the likes of past champs Joe Leavitt (2011, 2014) of Atkinson and Connor Greenleaf of Windham (2015).
With a 20-foot bomb to clinch the morning match, Pepin stopped Passaconaway’s Ryan Brown, 1-up.
Talk about a gritty finish. He held a two-hole lead over Brown after 11 but let it slip away.
All-square through 13, the two matched shots until 18, where Pepin’s putter proved proficient for the win.
In the semis, the task grew even larger with Pepin challenging two-time champ James Pleat of Nashua.
And the two got after it.
“James is a great player, he just is. It feels good to be able to go out there and play like that against him,” said Pepin. “What a match. It never got more than 1-up and it went back and forth. We both hit bad shots here and there, and then both hit great shots, too.”
Coming up 18 dead even, Pepin had some confidence.
“The shot into the green sets up well for me, and I was able to make a good putt at the right time,” he said of the 15-foot birdie clincher.
“I’m looking forward to Saturday. Just rest up and give it a good run.”
Henley, 35, is a former Dartmouth College player.
He overcame four front-nine bogeys and a two-hole deficit in the quarterfinal to KO Nashua’s Jon Dyer, 3-and-1. Henley then kept that momentum into the semis, playing 15 holes at 1-under-par to eliminate Laconia’s Evan Rollins, 5-and-3.
Rollins had opened the day by defeating Atkinson CC’s Mat Gover, 3-and-2
