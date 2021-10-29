ANDOVER -- Andover High quarterback Scotty Brown certainly made his 17th birthday a special one.
The birthday boy completed 16 of 23 passes for a season-high 230 yards and a touchdown to lead the Golden Warriors to a come-from-behind 20-13 win over MVC Division 2 power Tewksbury on Friday night.
"Scotty played an absolutely exceptional game on his birthday," said Andover head coach EJ Perry. "It was his best game in a while. He played tremendous."
Brown gave Andover a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when he connected with his favorite target, junior classmate Lincoln Beal on a 15-yard touchdown. But Tewksbury scored twice before halftime to make it 13-7 Indians at the break.
The Golden Warriors were able to answer in the fourth quarter. Beal opened the final quarter with a 4-yard touchdown to make it 14-13 Andover, then he broke a 70-yard score to ice the win.
Beal finished with 94 rushing yards, putting him over 900 for the season, and eight catches for 137 receiving yards.
Perry said Liam Finn excelled at center, while recent JV call-up Stephen Medeiros excelled on both the offensive and defensive line.
"Our defense shut them out in the second half, so that's big," said Perry. "Now we wait for the tournament seedings. We're excited to start the playoffs."
Andover will have now wait for the MIAA to announce its tournament pairings on Monday.
Andover 20, Tewksbury 13
Tewksbury (6-2): 0 13 0 0 — 13
Andover (5-3): 0 7 0 13 — 20
Second Quarter
And — Lincoln Beal 15 pass from Scotty Brown (Luis Gunera kick).
Tewks — Hunter Johnson 68 pass from Danny Fleming (Kodie LeGrand kick)
Tewks — Fleming 1 run (rush failed)
Fourth Quarter
And — Brown 4 run (Luis Gunera kick)
And — Beal 70 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (26-124) — Lincoln Beal 9-94, Scotty Brown 16-26, Patrick Layman 1-4
PASSING: Andover — Brown 16-23, 230
RECEIVING: Andover — Lincoln Beal 8-137, Chris Dessin 4-10, Brett Mondejar 3-45, Chris Capachietti 1-8
