The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will not reconsider Bishop Fenwick’s banishment from all state tournament competition for the upcoming school year.
Executive director Bob Baldwin notified Fenwick via letter that in an executive session on August 8, the MIAA’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to deny the Peabody parochial school’s request to modify discipline related to rules violations surrounding fifth-year and middle school waivers.
“This decision is incredibly disappointing. It is also grossly unjust,” Fenwick president Tom Nunan said in a letter to his school’s community.
Fenwick had sent a letter to the MIAA’s Board of Directors in advance of its August 8 meeting seeking to take responsibility for the errors it made when applying for a fifth-year waiver for an all-star baseball player last year. The MIAA levied an unprecedented playoff ban for every team at Fenwick because it felt the school’s administration was repeatedly deceptive and lacked accountability.
The letter, Baldwin wrote, did not change things because it came after the punishment. He also cited that Fenwick blaming its prior principal and former athletic director for the mistakes did not constitute accountability and balked that the notion that Fenwick playing middle school students from St. Mary’s of Danvers was an ‘honest misunderstanding.’
“The inescapable conclusion therefore is that Bishop Fenwick did not take accountability for its conduct and rule compliance,” Baldwin wrote.
Bishop Fenwick has scheduled a special meeting of its full Board of Trustees for this Thursday and will also be meeting with legal counsel and its administrative team. Nunan said they will be considering all available options, “recognizing that the health and well-being of our students and the integrity and success of our school are the top priorities.”
“However we decide to move forward, it is clear that our young people do not deserve this punishment,” Nunan added.
The MIAA also clarified that co-operative teams hosted by Bishop Fenwick (such as girls hockey) would not be eligible for postseason play. If Fenwick were a co-op guest (such as in wrestling), students enrolled there would also be ineligible for the tournament.
The school asked the MIAA to consider the impact of its punishment on 24 varsity athletic programs and more than 400 student-athletes that had nothing to do with the administration’s errors. Baldwin wrote that while the Board of Directors always holds implications for students “paramount” it concluded that strictly enforcing these rules is essential.
“MIAA’s rules depend on the good faith compliance of its members,” Baldwin wrote.
“The Board unanimously decided that the penalty should remain unchanged because Bishop Fenwick’s response does not acknowledge the multiple manifestations of its prior misconduct, and it continues to mischaracterize and minimize its past conduct.”
Nunan disagreed, saying that the school has apologized to the MIAA numerous times (both in person and in writing). He pointed out that Fenwick has complied with all MIAA rulings in the past: The player whose fifth-year waiver was denied never played a game in 2023 and the school forfeited all baseball games in which a middle schooler played in 2022.
“The MIAA has deemed our apology inadequate,” Nunan said. “By whatever standard of measurement they are using, (the MIAA) continues to believe that we have not taken sufficient responsibility.”
The state also answered Fenwick’s questions in regards to competitive cheer (which is not under the authority of the MIAA) and potential Form 200 transfers out of Fenwick. Under MIAA rules a school cannot sign a transfer form if it suspects the move is related to athletics. The MIAA warned Fenwick not to apply blanket denials and wrote the school’s responsibilities are “clear.”
The MIAA’s Board of Directors is made up of principals, athletic directors and other school administrators from around the state and does not meet again until late September. Fenwick’s fall athletic teams all began practicing this week facing the reality that they’re unlikely to be allowed to play in any state tournament games come November (or in the winter and spring seasons).
“We have yet to hear of such a sweeping, stark sanction for any infraction, of any size or severity, by any school or team, at any time in recent history,” Nunan said. “Personally, I cannot fathom how such a measure is reasonable, appropriate, or fair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.