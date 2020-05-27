(Editor's note: Throughout the pandemic our sportswriters have been posting some of their favorite stories over the last two decades. Bill Burt has a gem here when he tried out for an Arena Football League team in Manchester, N.H. in 2005, as a quarterback. Only he and the head coach new he was there for a story. Enjoy.)
I am making a comeback.
This is not just any comeback. This is football, real, honest to goodness football.
True, from afar, it appears I am too old | 44 years old | but I have my reasons.
First off, I didn’t leave the sport on my own terms (more on this subject later).
And two, the nearest professional football team from my home, the Manchester Wolves of the professional Arena League2, saw their quarterback (Jake Eaton) move on to bigger and better things after an MVP-caliber season in 2004.
The Wolves, who pay about $200 per game as well as pay room and board, annually hold two “open” tryouts at their practice facility, Rising Stars, in Bedford, N.H.
I made the call.
“I want to try out for the team,” I told the Wolves employee on the phone.
After giving my name and address, then came the painful questions.
“What position are you trying out for?” asked the Wolves employee.
“Quarterback,” I said.
He then wanted to know my age. Gulp!
“Forty-four,” I said.
“What’s that?” he returned.
“FORTY-FOUR!” I told him.
The Q&A got harder.
“Your most recent playing experience?” he asked.
After a brief hesitation, I said, “Do you mean tackle football? Or are you talking about the two-hand touch league I was in?” I was joking, of course.
There was silence. He apparently didn’t get the joke. After five seconds, I wondered if he was still on the line.
“I’m here,” he said. “… Tackle football.”
“Oh,” I said. “That was, ahhh, 30 years ago. No, no … sorry, that was 31 years ago."
I was 13, in eighth grade, quarterback of the Quincy Manets.”
Finally, taking my height 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds (I really weighed 180 but I planned on fasting off the five pounds), he told me I would need cleats and a pair of shorts. They will give me a “Wolves” T-shirt.
I had one last question about the tryout, which was supposed to be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“Will you be serving lunch?” I asked, obviously concerned about the possibility of not eating for four hours.
More silence came before I got a trite answer.
“No,” he said. “No lunch … see you in two weeks … bye.”
“Wait,” I said before the guy on the other line hung up. I needed to know one more thing, which I was afraid to ask earlier.
After 10 minutes I got the nerve to call back. I thought about faking my voice, but I choked when he answered.
“One other thing, Marc,” I said. “Will I be getting hit?
He laughed.
“No,” he said. “There is no equipment here. You’ll be running and throwing. Trust me, if there is hitting, we will make sure to take YOU out.”
I pumped my fist, mouthing the words “Yes” and firmly said my good-bye.
***
A little background here on my football career:
My father was a high school football star in Lynn in the mid-1950s when 10,000 fans would come to witness a preseason jamboree and the local newspaper would print the results as if it were a presidential election.
As long as I can remember, he always said, “Notre Dame. You’re going to be a running back at Notre Dame.”
I believed him … until the first play of my career in seventh grade.
Though the smallest kid on the team, I was quick. My hand-eye coordination was better than most. For the first game of our season, I was the starting running back.
The first play was a “31 dive.” I’ll never forget that play. I was to run just to the left side of the center.
I got the ball, as planned, and got to the line of scrimmage before a kid about 50 pounds bigger, with whiskers I recall, hit me with a forearm under my face mask and above the numbers.
Down I went, like a heavyweight boxer.
It was then, flat on my back, that I decided the only way I would ever go to a Notre Dame football game would be with a ticket.
I finished the year as a timid backup. And I had no problem with that. The fewer carries the better.
A year later I decided to make the switch from junior high to Pop Warner. The kids were smaller in Pop Warner. They didn’t hit as hard. And, I could play quarterback.
The problem thereafter with me and football was size. I was didn’t hit five feet until my sophomore year in high school. Through 9th grade only two girls in my school were smaller than me.
By the time I graduated in 1979, I was 5-foot-5 and weighed only 125 pounds.
The other and maybe overriding problem was toughness.
Do you remember when Bill Parcells was asked if he could make a player tougher and more aggressive?
He said, “They either bite as puppies or they don’t. I can’t make players bite.”
***
Thirty-one years later, I am ready.
I may not “bite,” but I’ve seen my share of gunslingers who are lovers instead of biters. I’m in.
The week before the tryout I called my brother in law, a strength-and-conditioning coach.
“You are what?” he said in disbelief.
After a minute or so of explaining, letting him know this was for real, he tried to talk me out of it.
“Bill, I’ve trained these guys before,” he said. “They are animals.”
This “animal” was going to do it and I needed his help to get ready. He agreed to give me some tips in preparing for the speed (40-yard dash) and agility drills (NFL shuttle run).
Indeed, he showed me how to perform both tasks, the 40 and the shuttle. I learned that for the 40, the start was key. And on the shuttle, he told me to take quick, giant steps.
“Not bad,” he said after timing my shuttle run, at 4.8 on three occasions two days before the tryout.
Talk about a boost of confidence.
I wake up at 7 a.m. on tryout day and surprisingly I’m not nervous.
At the breakfast table about an hour later, unable to eat more than a half of a bagel with peanut butter, I get two comments from the peanut gallery.
"You are crazy,” said my wife.
“Dad, will I get to be a ballboy if you make it?” asked my son.
My answers to both were, “I know” and “Of course.”
The drive to Bedford, N.H., was a long one. I was beginning to think the worst, that my gray sideburns would cause the “animals” to gawk.
When I arrived, about 10 minutes before the start of the tryout, I noticed a bunch of guys stretching on the turf.
I checked in, signed the paperwork, waiving my right to sue in case of injury, and received a Wolves T-shirt. I also received a bib number to pin no my back, No. 35.
After putting on my cleats, T-shirt and bib, I noticed several guys were wearing hats and bandanas. I wanted to fit in so I pulled out a hat from gym bag and immediately put it on.
The guy changing next to me, about 22 years old and wearing a baby blue North Carolina Tar Heels cap, looked at me strangely.
I realized what the odd look was. My hat was from the Little League World Series.
It’s a nice hat. My wife, my son and I had a great time there in August. But not cool. The hat went back in the bag.
I went out to be with the guys, about 40 in all, with nobody really talking to each other. I understood what this was about. This is like “Survivor.”
“Everybody over here and take a knee,” hollered somebody dressed in a Wolves sweat suit.
As we all made a semi-circle around him, he introduced himself as Coach Ben Bennett.
I knew of him. He not only was a second-year coach with the Wolves, he basically is credited with turning the franchise from chopped liver into a prime rib. In 2003, the franchise’s first season, the Wolves went 5-11.
Last season, the Wolves went 12-5 under Bennett and won the East Division. At one point, they won 10 in a row.
“We had a very good season, but we got bounced in the playoffs by Louisville in the first round,” Coach Bennett said. “But we are going to be better next year. And we’re hoping maybe a couple of you can help us.”
I would not be faking Coach Bennett. He set seven NCAA records under coach Steve Spurrier at Duke University. After brief stints in the NFL and USFL, he starred in the Arena League and was inducted into the Arena League Hall of Fame.
Coach Bennett led the group in about 10 minutes of stretching.
After about five minutes, I realized I probably should have stretched more the previous week. Sweat started pouring down my forehead at one point, as if I had just run two miles.
I, of course, hid the agony of stretching my hamstring.
Coach Bennett divided the tryout into two groups of about 20 guys. One was to run the 40 yard dash and the other shuttle run.
As I walked toward the shuttle run, Coach Bennett walked over to me.
“Are you the writer?” he asked.
“I’m the writer,” I said. “But today I’m a football player.”
“Let me be the judge of that,” he said.
***
Unlike the talent around me, the shuttle run looks pretty harmless. You stand in the middle, go right laterally for 10 yards, then go back laterally 20 yards and then run back to where you started.
It’s over quickly.
While it doesn’t appear to have anything to do with football, it is maybe the most important drill the sport has to determine quickness.
“The first 10 yards are everything in football,” said one Wolves assistant, holding the stop watch. “The 40 (yard dash) is nice, but this tells us how quick your feet are.”
He says that 4.7 or below is good.
My assigned bib number (35) put me near the end, so I watched. After hearing everything from 5.5 to 4.5, some impressive and some not, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound rock of a man steps up.
He runs the shuttle a little pigeon-toed, but it’s a very fast pigeon-toed. When he is done, the coach holding the clock blurts out, “Four-point-one!”
“Whoa!” is the response from the other guys, including myself. OK, we have a contender here. I wanted to talk to the guy and see who he was. He had the look of Florida State, Georgia Tech or somewhere like that.
But I was on second deck and had to focus on the drill.
When my turn came, my legs felt a little stiff, almost as if I just woke up. I took off, a little slower than I thought, but not bad.
“Five-point-eight!” the coach yelled out, much to my disappointment.
I didn’t believe it. I had worked on the shuttle a few times with help from my brother-in-law and did a few 4.8s.
Coming into this tryout, the one area I expected to not make a total fool of myself was in the running. Despite the gray hair, speed and quickness have lingered a lot longer than the “six-pack” stomach I like to dream I had.
Luckily, we get two shots.
When my number was called again, I was going to beat 5.8 if it killed me. The only difference this time was you had to go left first instead of right.
I broke great on this one. I did the three-step run, which was recommended by my brother-in-law so as to not waste steps.
“Four-point-five!” the coach yelled.
About three or four guys high-fived me afterward, including the “4.1” guy. Talk about excited?
At this point I had realized that there are three categories of guys here: Athletes, contenders and dreamers.
While walking over to the 40-yard dash line, I found the speedster who is in the “athlete” category.
His name was Darryl Johnson. He was 24 years old and played football at Norfolk State, a Div. 1-AA school in Virginia.
He drove to Bedford, N.H., with two of his former college teammates, a quarterback and a defensive lineman.
Johnson had heard about the tryout through a coach in Virginia, who was a coordinator with the Wolves in 2003.
“That’s a good time for me,” said Johnson. “Considering it took 12 hours to get here, and we just made it before it started, that’s not bad. I didn’t get any sleep. I’m here because I want to play pro football. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
***
The 40-yard dash can be humbling. Everybody is watching just you.
While watching the first couple of guys run | they didn’t yell out their times | I noticed one guy warming up. He had more of a greyhound build, about 6-feet tall and lanky.
What stuck out about him, though, were his sweat pants, which flopped in the wind, seeming to slow him down in the shuttle. Like me, he looked like a wide-eyed rookie.
His name is John Ross, a 23-year-old from Belmont, N.H.
“Where are your shorts?” I asked him.
“I didn’t bring them,” he said. “I guess I should have.”
Ross is in the “dreamer” category. He hasn’t played high school football for five years (Winnisquam Regional).
What makes his story a little more interesting is the fact that his 8-year-old son Cody was watching with his daughter and wife. That’s right; he was 15 years old when his son was born.
“It was tough in high school, with my son and everything, as you can probably tell,” said Ross. “Football was always my first love. I played a little of everything, running back, wide receiver and quarterback. I was the starting QB my senior year.”
His goal this day?
“To see where I stand,” Ross said. “I play some recreation (tag) football in town. But I was checking the Internet out about a month ago and saw this tryout. I don’t have any expectations.”
When my name was called for the 40-yard dash I was not nervous. The 4.5 in the shuttle had eased the nerves.
While taking my time at the starting line, setting up, Coach Bennett, who was doing the timing, hollered my way, “Let’s go Plimpton! We don’t have all day.”
The “Plimpton” comment is a joking reference to deceased author George Plimpton, who wrote “Paper Lion: Confessions of a Last String Quarterback.”
Plimpton wrote about his experiences when he attended training camp for the Detroit Lions in 1965. He was allowed to play one series of downs in an NFL exhibition game.
The only difference, other than his incredible writing talent, was that Plimpton was 38 years old at the time, six years my junior.
Only a couple of people, mostly coaches, new what the “Plimpton” reference meant.
My dash went well. Other than a very slight stumble at the start, I ran well. Afterward, I walked over to another coach with a watch.
“Get the medic,” he said. “You want your time? … 5.2 … not bad.”
Not great, though. Worse, my thigh muscles, aka quadriceps, were killing. I felt as if I pulled them both.
Back to the starting line I went. About five minutes later, my real name, “Burt!” was called by Coach Bennett.
This time there was no stumble. I ran as fast as I could.
Coach Bennett and an assistant converged to compare their watches.
“Four-nine-seven,” said Bennett. “My watch must not be working. That’s pretty good Plimpton.”
No, that was great (more on this later).
***
The final part of the tryout, at least for me, would be the easiest.
There is something about passing a football and having it hit a receiver in stride. There is a rush.
One fly in the ointment in my experience here was that other than throwing a few hundred passes to my 9-year-old son with a Nerf football, I was coming in cold.
Coach Bennett led the session by explaining patterns and plays.
He talked about the “three-series,” which referred to shorter passes with a three-step drop and the “five-series,” referring to longer patterns by the receivers and a five-step drop for the quarterback.
Being out of the game for 31 years, I hadn’t ever heard of that terminology. But it sounded easy enough.
And then he explained the patterns the receivers would be running: a hitch (six yards, stop and turn around); a slant (six yards and slice toward the middle); post (similar to slant, but 12 yards and then long across the field); dig (12 yards straight and over the middle of the field on a straight line); and go-pattern (fake the “dig” and go long down the sidelines).
I had seen and heard all of those patterns before, but I was slightly confused with “hitch” and “dig.”
The drill started off with two quarterbacks going at the same time, side by side. The quarterback on the left threw to the line of receivers on the left and the right with the right.
We started with the “hitch,” which is three steps back and a quick throw to the receiver, who stops at six yards. It’s one of the passes, including the slant, that Tom Brady has made look easy.
It was pretty easy for us, too. Of course, there wasn’t a 300-pounder in our faces either.
What was tougher, I realized quickly, was that the seven other quarterbacks were competing against each other. And as soon as you got a football from a receiver, you jumped in line.
Some guys threw a pass and started demanding a ball. Some guys were getting two throws for my one. I forgot about being nice and started demanding balls, too.
What was evident early on in the throwing segment was arm strength. I may have been quicker and faster than a couple of the QB hopefuls, but my arm was probably the weakest of the eight contenders at quarterback.
One QB in particular, piqued my interest. He was about 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He threw bullets.
His name was Mike Abate.
“Did you play in college?” I asked.
“Yes, Southern Connecticut State. I just got out in 2005,” Abate said.
“I covered a Merrimack-Southern Connecticut game two seasons ago,” I told him. “Didn’t you guys score 50 or 60 points against Merrimack, who I think was undefeated?”
A big smile came across his face.
“Oh, yeah, that was a great day,” he said.
I hadn’t seen Abate run the shuttle or 40-yard dash. I asked him what his times were.
“I didn’t run them,” he said. “Coach just wanted me to throw.”
“Are you kidding me?” I said. Abate smiled.
In other words, Abate was invited to camp. And there was a reason for it.
He was a star in college after playing only two seasons. And before that, he had spent three years in the Seattle Mariners organization as an outfielder.
“I got to high-A (ball), but then got hurt my third season,” said Abate. “I lost a lot of power with my bat. They released me.”
He is one of the older guys here at age 27; though on this day I have no right calling anybody old.
While I was accurate on the short routes, as the throwing got more intense and the routes longer, my 31 years of Monday morning quarterbacking were no use to me.
I was not alone, though. A few of the other quarterbacks, particularly a pair of strong-armed left-handers, lost their accuracy, too.
Coach Bennett then threw a wrinkle in. He called for the defensive backs, who were working on some quickness drills about 50 yards away, to cover the receivers.
He told us quarterbacks to whisper a route to the receiver.
This was what I was hoping for, a chance to show what I could do with real receivers and real defensive backs covering them.
When my turn came, I told the receiver to “go straight and cut across the middle.”
He said, “A dig?”
“Yeah,” I said embarrassed. I had forgotten the terminology already. “A dig.”
I went back five steps, waited for him to make his cut, and I threw it. It felt good coming out of my hands. But it was behind the receiver. The defensive back easily knocked it away.
A minute later, I was up again. This time I asked for a “quick slant,” which meant three steps back and throw the ball.
I went back five steps and waited, and waited, until the receiver went across the middle.
“Throw the ball, Plimpton,” yelled Coach Bennett. “It’s a slant, not dig.”
I forgot the play.
I also forgot about my “slightly respectable” times in the 40 and shuttle. I wanted to crawl in a hole.
My next 10 passes were all “post” patterns, which I knew were long bombs over the middle. I didn’t want to mess with the others.
I missed nine of the 10.
I raised my hands in the air, as in “touchdown,” on the one pass I connected on.
“Put your hands down, Plimpton,” said Coach Bennett. “That was behind him. That was awful.”
Coach Bennett soon asked for six quarterbacks, six receivers and six defensive backs, for a competition.
As I walked toward the quarterback group, thinking it was first-come, first-serve, Coach Bennett might as well have punched me in the gut.
“Take a break, Plimpton,” he said, before picking out all of the players he wanted.
It ended up tied, with three receptions and three passes defended.
Coach Bennett said there would be a tiebreaker, one quarterback and receiver, and one defensive back.
I was nervous. What if he chose me to throw?
I was delirious, of course. He chose Abate, who easily hit the receiver on a “post,” to give the QBs and receivers a win.
Coach Bennett then called everyone over to him. My tryout was officially over.
He gave a lecture I’m sure he has given many times before.
“I was very impressed with this group overall,” he said. “We might give some of you a call, and invite you back to another tryout, but if I don’t, that doesn’t mean you should give up.”
He singled out a guy named Tyler, who tried out for wide receiver. I later found he was the son of former Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan.
“Tyler, you have improved since the last time I saw you,” Coach Bennett said. “You have obviously worked hard. Keep it up and good things might happen.”
He also said there probably will be another tryout in late February or early March, just before their preseason camp opens.
Then, surprisingly, Coach Bennett, said, “We are offering two guys contracts right now.”
There was silence.
“Mike Abate,” Coach Bennett said, before handing him a stapled document. “And Brian Gordon.”
Abate was obviously on the team’s radar screen. Gordon, apparently was, too.
Gordon, a former Assumption College record-breaking defensive lineman at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.
“Anybody that big that can run that fast deserves a look,” said Coach Bennett.
As for the rest of us, Coach Bennett said they would call us if they’d like another look in three months. That tryout, though, will be tougher as the current college seniors who are still playing, will be eligible to try out.
“I love this,” Coach Bennett told me afterward. “I enjoy seeing young guys with a dream. Football is a great sport. I would never tell anyone to stop trying.”
Really? Never?
"Well, I take that back,” he said, wincing a bit. “There is a time in someone’s life when they might want to look at themselves in the mirror. I’m not talking about anyone in particular, but … ”
I understand, totally.
When the phone doesn’t ring, I’ll know it’s the Manchester Wolves.
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of Eagle-Tribune Publishing. You can e-mail him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
