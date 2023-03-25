Days into the 2023 spring preseason, Methuen’s Al DeLano is buzzing with excitement.
Now in his 15th year as Methuen High’s athletic trainer — and 29th year in the profession overall — the exhilaration of a new season hasn’t been lost for the man everyone looks to when a Ranger is injured or in need of care.
“It refreshes the spirit to kick off a new season,” said DeLano. “With every season, there’s new challenges, and that’s something to look forward to. I work with amazing people at Methuen. I love to be there for the highs and the lows, to get a high-5 after a big play or lift kids up when they’re down. The elation of a win is incredible, and I get a sideline pass for every game, helping to ensure their safety. How can you not love that?”
March is National Athletic Trainers Month — “To spread awareness about the important work of athletic trainers,” according to nata.org — and those throughout Methuen athletics agree the Rangers are fortunate to have a special trainer in DeLano.
“Al bleeds Ranger Blue,” said Ranger boys cross country and track coach Kevin Alliette. “The hours he puts in and the care he gives our athletes has been unparalleled in all my years as a coach and an athlete. Our kids love him! His knowledge, patience, and eagerness to get kids back out there set him apart from the rest. He is the GOAT.”
DeLano, a Methuen High alum (class of 1991) who is also a science teacher at the school, marvels coach, athletes and administrators alike with his work ethic and dedication to Ranger athletes.
“Al truly cares about the school, the city and the kids,” said Methuen athletic director Matt Curran. “He takes great pride in his profession and how he treats kids. It’s amazing sitting with him during games. As soon as something happens he knows that the injury is by just seeing it happen. We’re so fortunate to have him and his knowledge and work ethic. Regardless of the sport, he’s there at practices, scrimmages and games. We are so thankful to have him on our sidelines.”
Added Methuen football coach Tom Ryan: “Al DeLano is the most underrated person in the history of Methuen sports. He goes above and beyond every day to make sure the athletes of Methuen get the very best. Every once in while, you will see him yell out some coaching points to our football players. He can’t quite shake his natural coaching instincts!”
RANGER ATHLETE, BECOMING A TRAINER
The idea of becoming an athletic trainer was born while DeLano was an athlete at Methuen High, playing football (offensive/defensive tackle) and baseball and dabbling in wrestling.
“While I was playing sports in high school, I realized I wasn’t going to be a professional athlete,” he said with a laugh. “So I started to bounce questions off our athletic trainer at the time. I also had some injuries and had to do some physical therapy. So I started asking the PTs and PAs and everyone there questions.
“My friends were talking about accounting or running businesses or going into a trade. I said, ‘I want to watch sports for the rest of my life. I thought it was a fun idea to stay involved in sports for my job.”
DeLano moved on to Bridgewater State University, where he studied physical education with a focus in athletic training. That included an internship with the NFL and the New England Patriots.
“We worked with the Patriots sports medicine staff,” he said. “We handled water and towels on the sidelines, transported people to minicamps, set up and broke down equipment, served as support staff. Before my senior year, we went down to Bryant (University), where the Patriots held training camp at the time.
“We were also working with the Bridgewater State football team at the time. I learned so much working with the different coaches and athletes there. I didn’t continue pursuing an NFL or MLB internship. I realized I wanted to work with high school athletes.”
CAREER START, RETURNING TO METHUEN
After passing the national certification exam on his first try, DeLano kicked off his career as an athletic trainer with one of Methuen’s top rivals. He spent five years as trainer for Central Catholic, along with Greater Lawrence Tech, then seven more years just with the Reggies.
“I got a job with Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Specialists,” he said. “And for five years I was the athletic trainer for Central and Greater Lawrence. It was a lot of fun working just as an athletic trainer and helping with the the physical therapy side, but I knew I wanted to teach in a high school.”
The perfect situation presented itself back home in Methuen, where he was hired as a teacher in 2001.
“I applied to a few schools, and Methuen was the right fit. I thought I would go with physical education, but I had a PE and science background. I took 20 science classes in college. So, when I applied for the job at Methuen, I thought science was the right fit. I jumped in and 22 years later I’m teaching anatomy and intro to sports medicine.”
For DeLano, it’s meaningful for him and his family to be immersed in the Methuen community. His wife, Tracey, teaches kindergarten at the Timony School. Their daughter allie (senior, swimming) and son Carter (junior, swimming and track) are both Ranger athletes and siblings Casey (seventh grade) and Cammie (sixth grade) are future Rangers.
“Coming from Methuen and playing sports for Methuen, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s the same gym, The football field is a little different (after renovations), but it’s really the same field. I wore the same ‘M’ on my helmet and hat. I love being part of the community. Maybe some day I’ll have grandkids at Methuen High.”
HELPING ATHLETES ON, OFF THE FIELD
While much of his job as a trainer is to tend to injuries, DeLano said his role extends far beyond that.
“I love the fact that I can still be a part of a team,” he said. “I can be an extension of the coaching staff. The coaches don’t have to worry when a kid could be injured. They just yell, ‘Al!” or the kids yell, ‘Mr. D!’ There’s comfort in that. When I can tape a kid’s ankles and they say, ‘Thank you,’ that’s really cool.
“You also pick up on things in different sports. You’re watching and understanding the game. When a kid gets off the field, I can talk to them about what went wrong in a calm way, not yelling. I think some people are surprised that I know what I’m talking about. They think I just tape ankles and give out ice packs.”
Curran also noted DeLano’s diligence following up with athletes after an injury.
With the passion for athletics still burning, and children still years from college DeLano won’t be leaving the Methuen sidelines anytime soon.
“I have always said that, as long as I can do it, I’ll be on the sidelines taping ankles,” he said. “It’s still fun. I can pick up the spirits of athletes when they’re down, remind them to keep their chin up and that I’ll see them tomorrow for a tape job, and we’ll do it all over again.”
