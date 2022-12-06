Coming into the Winter Meetings, the sense around Boston was that this would be a decisive week for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox.
After three years of operating like a mid-market club in order to better position the organization for long-term contention, Bloom has been adamant that the future is now and the time has come to make bold, aggressive moves. Yet two days into the Winter Meetings, the Red Sox have yet to finalize any signings and have reportedly lost out on a couple of coveted free agent targets.
For a Red Sox fanbase whose patience was already wearing thin, that apparent lack of progress has caused frustrations to boil over.
"Totally I understand it, I'd feel the same way if I were a fan sitting there watching it all unfold," Bloom said on Tuesday. "The reality is this type of stuff is more common than people think. There's different reasons why it happens and there's some instances, including this year, where stuff happens that goes in your favor. ... So I totally get it."
Right now the Red Sox are battling a serious image problem, one the club won't be able to shed until it starts turning its words into action. Bloom acknowledged that keeping the fans happy is a real and important factor he needs to consider, but also one he needs to balance with his mandate to build a winning club.
After all, what good is a splashy deal if it winds up looking like Carl Crawford or Pablo Sandoval a few years down the road.
"We're in the entertainment business, if we're not factoring that in we're not doing our jobs. We have incredible fans, we want them to be happy," Bloom said. "Now if we do something that will make them happy because we made a move but then it's actually not going to help us win and it's not going to help us win, and it's not going to make us as good as they expect us to be, that's not a good way to do business."
Talks continuing with Bogaerts
One of the best and most sure-fire ways to rebuild that goodwill with the fans would be to bring back Xander Bogaerts, and both Bloom and Bogaerts' agent Scott Boras indicated Tuesday those talks are still ongoing. The two met Monday night to discuss Bogaerts and a number of other Boras clients, though Bogaerts was the primary talking point.
"They have a number of really talented players, obviously Bogey was the first guy we talked about but there were a number of others we covered," Bloom said.
Earlier Tuesday Boras addressed the media and echoed those sentiments, adding that Bogaerts' market is robust and the veteran shortstop has enjoyed positive discussions with a number of clubs. He also offered praise and a warning to the Red Sox, complimenting the club's history of success while also leveling a sobering critique of the club's roster without Bogaerts.
"The Red Sox kind of have four-star ownership, these guys have proven over time that they win and they pursue winning," Boras said. "I think everyone understands that the Sox without X are so-so."
Acknowledging that things are perhaps developing at a slower pace than many fans would prefer, Bloom said the club does have a plan in place to bolster the roster and get back to contention.
Put simply, they have no intention to be "so-so" in 2023, no matter what Bogaerts ultimately decides.
"We think we're going to be good, we hope it's with Xander, we really do," Bloom said. "If that doesn't work out we're still intent on being a playoff caliber team."
Devers extension remains urgent priority
Though re-signing Bogaerts remains the club's most pressing concern, Bloom reiterated that the club is also still actively pursuing a contract extension with fellow All-Star Rafael Devers.
"It's definitely not a back burner topic," Bloom said. "We view this as a topline, urgent item for us even though it is not an open market and even though it's not tied to any offseason thing."
In addition to Devers, Bloom also said the club has interest in a potential reunion with former catcher Christian Vazquez, as well as a number of other targets through free agency or the trade market.
Addressing rumors that the club had explored infielder Kolton Wong, Bloom also emphasized that no move they're considering should be construed as having any bearing on Bogaerts.
"Nothing we've explored has been anything that would close the door on Bogey," Bloom said.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
