BOSTON — When the Boston Red Sox finished off the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the American League Divisional Series, few understood the magnitude of the accomplishment like Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
A longtime Tampa Bay executive before coming to Boston in 2019, Bloom's fingerprints are all over the Rays team that just won a franchise-record 100 games and reached last year's World Series.
Speaking to The Eagle-Tribune on the field at Fenway Park following Monday night's Game 4 ALDS victory, Bloom said there were a lot of emotions in seeing his new club unexpectedly surge into contention and defeat his old team.
“I’m so excited for our group," Bloom said. "All the things these guys have been through, the way they pulled it out throughout this series and especially tonight, it would have been easy to fold after the Rays came back the way they did. I have so much respect for those guys."
Going up against his old team has surfaced complex feelings. Bloom obviously wanted his Red Sox to win, but he does have a lot of great memories from his time with the Rays and remains close with many still in the organization.
"There are so many people over there that I’ll love forever," Bloom said. "I think I have a pretty keen understanding of what makes them good, and I know how hard it is to beat them. The fact that we did says a lot about the fight of this group.”
Though the Red Sox won the series 3-1, it didn't come easily. Boston lost Game 1 to the Rays in St. Petersburg and trailed early in Game 2 before rallying to salvage the road split.
From there Boston won two thrilling home games in walk-off fashion, clinching the team's first trip to the ALCS since Bloom's arrival.
Bloom heaped praise on his players and on manager Alex Cora, who he said wears his heart on his sleeve and has earned the respect of the team by being true to himself.
"I think one thing that every good manager I’ve been around has in common is they’re authentic," Bloom said. "He is himself. His relationships are genuine. He really cares about people, he pays attention to them. That’s why he’s able to lead this group the way he is.”
Now, the Red Sox wait to learn their opponent in the ALCS. The Houston Astros currently lead the Chicago White Sox 2-1, but whether the Astros close things out or the White Sox come back and rally, Bloom likes his team's chances no matter who they play next.
"We’ve got to play baseball the way we know we can," Bloom said. "We do our jobs and we can hang with anybody."
