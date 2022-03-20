The Red Sox are trying to thread a tight needle in 2022. The club is coming off a great season and has a short window to contend before several key players hit free agency, but at the same time it's keeping an eye to the future and doesn't want to mortgage the future on a big bet that might not pay off.
By signing Trevor Story, the Red Sox get to have their cake and eat it too.
The Red Sox made their biggest splash of the Chaim Bloom era on Sunday, signing the former Colorado Rockies shortstop to a six-year, $140 million contract. Story will move over to second base and should give the Red Sox lineup a significant boost, ensuring Boston remains a factor in what is once again expected to be a ferociously competitive AL East.
In both the short and long term, the signing makes all the sense in the world for Boston.
Story is one of the top all-around players in baseball, and since his big league debut in 2016 he ranks 11th among all position players in wins above replacement (26.7). Over the past six years he has tallied 158 home runs, 450 RBI and an .863 OPS, and he's also a two-time all-star, a two-time Silver Slugger and has finished top-12 in National League MVP voting three times. He's also known for his defense and is one of the fastest players in the majors.
A player like that will allow Boston the chance to maximize its current roster and make a serious run at a championship before Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and potentially Xander Bogaerts hit free agency. The signing will be seen as a significant vote of confidence from the front office within the clubhouse, and Story will also give a badly needed jolt of energy to a fanbase that's been dying for something to get excited about.
Looking further ahead, Story also fits perfectly within Chaim Bloom's long-term plan too.
Since taking over the Red Sox front office in 2019 Bloom's mandate has been to rebuild the organization from the bottom up. The first phase of Bloom's plan has focused on improving the club's organizational depth, primarily by acquiring prospects while also fortifying the big league roster with smaller pieces.
Now we're seeing the start of the next phase, with Story serving as the first major pillar of the next Red Sox contender.
With so many key players' contracts expiring and so much money set to come off the books, the Red Sox roster could look a lot different a year or two down the road as it does now. But with Story on board, the Red Sox can feel confident that no matter what happens with Xander Bogaerts, they'll be all set at shortstop for years to come.
If Bogaerts returns, the Red Sox will have one of the best middle infields in baseball locked up for the next half decade or longer. If Bogaerts leaves, then Story can shift back over to shortstop and the Red Sox will still be in good shape with top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke potentially on the horizon.
Best of all, Story's deal is only for $23.3 million per year. That's obviously not cheap, but considering Boston's resources and the $35 million deal it took Minnesota to land Carlos Correa, that's pretty good value for one of the game's premier talents.
Obviously time will tell if this signing pays off, and past history shows big money deals don't always guarantee big money performance. But the Red Sox couldn't afford to stand pat, and by signing Story the club has served notice that it's not only serious about to contending in the future, but now as well.
