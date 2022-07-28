Chaim Bloom has a lot to figure out over the next week.
Will the Red Sox be buyers or sellers? How will the club address its litany of pending free agents? Can this season be saved?
The answers Bloom arrives at ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline could determine the future of the franchise, but at least one pressing matter has already been settled.
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers aren’t going anywhere.
Speaking to reporters for more than a half hour before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox chief baseball officer reiterated comments he made earlier this week to NESN that the club doesn’t plan to discuss trading its two most prominent players.
“Just the stature that those guys have and, not just for our fans, but also for what it means for what we’re trying to accomplish, and trying — I know it’s hard this time of year — but trying to at least minimize the potential distraction that could cause,” Bloom said of a potential deal. “So I just said the truth, we haven’t discussed anything with anybody and we’re not planning to.”
Bogaerts and Devers’ future with the Red Sox have been subject of intense speculation since the club failed to reach contract extensions with the two all-stars this past offseason. Bogaerts has an opt out clause in his contract that he is expected to exercise after the season, which would make him among the most highly coveted free agents on the market. Devers won’t hit free agency until after next season but has still been subject of trade rumors given the uncertainty surrounding his future.
That Bloom singled them out as untouchable is notable given that he later said “we’re not doing our jobs if we’re not considering all possibilities” when asked about the club’s free agents. Bloom even acknowledged the discrepancy when asked, but reiterated that is the club’s position and they don’t plan on moving Bogaerts or Devers midseason.
As for whether he plans on re-engaging the pair in contract discussions, Bloom wouldn’t go there.
“Right now we’re focused on right now, which is trying to get to the postseason.”
Are Sox still contenders?
The simplest but most important question Bloom needs to answer is whether or not his club still has a realistic chance of competing for a playoff spot. If so, then it makes sense to add reinforcement at the trade deadline. If not, it might make more sense to trade away established big leaguers and look to 2023 and beyond.
Asked if he still sees the Red Sox as contenders despite the club’s struggles in July, Bloom said he does.
“Yeah,” Bloom said. “I know the last few weeks are what they are, we’re not in a very good spot. I understand normally you wouldn’t be sitting here in last place saying that, it’s a really unique year in our division. There was a point I’d say May, early June, where it looked like it was going to separate and really break into the haves and have nots, and then it all tightened up again.
“And we have not played the way we need to play to be in a playoff spot,” he continued. “Hopefully we’ll get closer and closer to full strength and if we play clean baseball we can win.”
Talks picking up
Now that the trade deadline is less than a week away, Bloom said trade talks have begun to accelerate and he expects things will continue to heat up in the coming days.
“It’s really starting to pick up now,” Bloom said. “I would expect the bulk of the action is going wait until the last couple of days. That’s just increasingly what we’re seeing. It usually takes a deadline to get all of us moving but now it’s really intensifying.”
Bloom added that he’s noticing a trend that started last year when the MLB Draft moved from mid-June to mid-July over the All-Star Break, where trade discussions have slowed down considerably earlier in the summer before really picking up after the draft.
“This is only the second year with this new schedule, we saw it last year, I think everybody was so exhausted by the draft that for a few days I think we were just exhaling, maybe trying to sleep in once or twice,” Bloom said. “There was a little trickle as the rest of that week unfolded and the following week is when it really kicked into gear.”
Casas a factor?
Of all the injuries the Red Sox have sustained this year, one of the most impactful has been the sprained ankle that sidelined top prospect Triston Casas for nearly two months.
Had Casas remained healthy, he might already be in position for a big league call-up and would be an obvious solution to the club’s woes at first base. Instead, Casas is only just now getting back on the field and will likely need a while to catch up, though Bloom didn’t rule out a possible big league promotion by season’s end.
“I think it’s possible,” Bloom said, adding that the biggest thing he hoped Casas would get this season was the opportunity for consistent at bats. “We were excited for him to get that this year and then he got hurt and that ended up taking a while. It’s great to have him back playing. At the time he went down we all felt he was showing a lot of progress, he’s driving the ball more, a lot of good things with his timing but still a lot of work to do, so he’s going to need to pick up where he left off and I wouldn’t rule it out.”
Even with Casas not likely in position to help the big league club in the immediate future, Bloom indicated he’d be hesitant to make a big trade for a first baseman.
“We think so highly of him we don’t want to do anything that blocks off a path for him in the big picture,” Bloom said. “We want to do what’s right for him. We’ve seen during this stretch there have been some guys we’ve called on probably sooner than we wanted to. I think they’ll be better for the experience but it’s not something that you like to do because circumstances force your hand.”
