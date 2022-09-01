SALEM, NH -- Salem High’s girls broke through at home on Thursday after two losses to start the season, drilling Spaulding High of Rochester, 6-1.
Charlotte Hinchey netted a pair of goals in the win, while Abby Gates, Amelia Murray, Makayla Burns and Lily Carreiro had single goals.
Rachel Carr and Ronnie Keayes combined for five stops in net for Salem.
The Blue Devils will head to Londonderry on Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
